News

45,140 students benefit from SPDC/SEPLAT empowerment programme

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, SPDC/SEPLAT, Mr. Roger Brown, said yesterday that the firm has impacted on no fewer than 45,140 students since the inception of the Pearl Quiz competition in 2012.

Brown stated this during the NNPDC/SEPLAG Pearl Quiz competition in which St. Michael Academy, Benin in Edo State, emerged winner of the 2020 edition of the contest, which took place in the state capital.

“This programme, which we began in 2012, and we have consistently in the last eight year undertaken the programme because we have seen the benefits and the results,” he noted, saying: “The programme is targeted to improving the educational standards of Edo, our host state and Delta State, and it really gives us joy that both states are great partners in this course.”

He, however, added: “Let me reel out some of the benefits that we have directly impacted on this programme. We have impacted 45,140 students since 2012, and over 35 of them are in the universities. “And, two of them have benefited from our scholarship scheme in the university, while one of the beneficiaries has served the internship programme at Seplat.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group donates medical equipment to LAUTECH, BOWEN, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A group, Ogbomoso Community Foundation (OCF), an umbrella organisation for sociocultural groups in Ogbomosoland and in the diaspora would tomorrow donate oxygen concentrator machines to three major health institutions in Ogbomoso.   According to a statement signed by the leader of OCF and former Military Governor of Oyo and Ogun states, Maj.-General Oladayo Popoola and […]
News Top Stories

INEC justifies ANDP’s exclusion from election

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has maintained that the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) did not qualify to contest the Bayelsa 2019 governorship election.   The Bayelsa State Election Petitions Tribunal, yesterday, nullified the election because ANDP was excluded from the poll. But INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said though the party conducted its […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to perm secs: Be proactive in policy formulation

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday charged the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of agencies in the state’s Public Service to be proactive and see their positions as trust and responsibilities that come with high expectations. Speaking through the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola, Sanwo-Olu said he was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: