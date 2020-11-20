45,140 students benefit from SPDC/SEPLAT empowerment programme

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, SPDC/SEPLAT, Mr. Roger Brown, said yesterday that the firm has impacted on no fewer than 45,140 students since the inception of the Pearl Quiz competition in 2012.

Brown stated this during the NNPDC/SEPLAG Pearl Quiz competition in which St. Michael Academy, Benin in Edo State, emerged winner of the 2020 edition of the contest, which took place in the state capital.

“This programme, which we began in 2012, and we have consistently in the last eight year undertaken the programme because we have seen the benefits and the results,” he noted, saying: “The programme is targeted to improving the educational standards of Edo, our host state and Delta State, and it really gives us joy that both states are great partners in this course.”

He, however, added: “Let me reel out some of the benefits that we have directly impacted on this programme. We have impacted 45,140 students since 2012, and over 35 of them are in the universities. “And, two of them have benefited from our scholarship scheme in the university, while one of the beneficiaries has served the internship programme at Seplat.”

