4,520 Lagos’pilgrims airlifted as more arrive

A total of 4,520 pilgrims have so far been airlifted by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria through Flyanas. This was even as the second batch of another 426 Lagos State pilgrims have returned to Nigeria after completing a holy pilgrimage exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The males and females pilgrims were also on board a Flynas Airbus flight XY7012 which landed at Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos. The return of Lagos pilgrims began on Sunday July 17 with 430 pilgrims. With the safe arrival of the second batch of 426 pilgrims, the total number of Lagos State pilgrims that have returned home so far as at Wednesday is 856. An official of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, who led others to welcome the pilgrims at the airport, gave assurances that the State Government would ensure that the remaining pilgrims in the holy land are returned home safely to their family and friends without further delay. She also admonished the newest “Alhajis” and “Alhajas” to let the teachings of Hajj reflect on their personal conduct and relationship with others, going forward.
