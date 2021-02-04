News

45th anniversary: Oyo’ll continue as pace-setter in physical, human devt – Makinde

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said yesterday said that his government would continue to implement policies and programmes that would ensure that the state remained a pace-setter in both human and physical development. The governor, who stated this while congratulating indigenes and residents of the state on the 45th anniversary of the creation of Oyo State, declared that his administration had been executing programmes which targeted the growth of the state’s economy, upliftment of its people and the transformation of its infrastructure. Also, he acknowledged contributions of individuals who he described as heroes of the state, including former military and civilian administrators, civil/public servants, traditional rulers, religious leaders, past and present and service commanders in the state as well as lawabiding residents.

