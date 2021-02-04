45th anniversary: Oyo’ll continue as pace-setter in physical, human devt – Makinde

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said yesterday said that his government would continue to implement policies and programmes that would ensure that the state remained a pace-setter in both human and physical development. The governor, who stated this while congratulating indigenes and residents of the state on the 45th anniversary of the creation of Oyo State, declared that his administration had been executing programmes which targeted the growth of the state’s economy, upliftment of its people and the transformation of its infrastructure. Also, he acknowledged contributions of individuals who he described as heroes of the state, including former military and civilian administrators, civil/public servants, traditional rulers, religious leaders, past and present and service commanders in the state as well as lawabiding residents.
Related Articles
Bandits kidnap four in fresh attack on Katsina village
Armed bandits, in their numbers, in the wee hours of Saturday launched fresh attacks on a number of villages in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State, kidnapping and robbing people in the process. The kidnapping took place in Kadisau village where four people were abducted. Sources said that the bandits, riding motorcycles, attacked the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Yemen’s Houthis fire missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group on Monday said it fired a missile at a distribution station operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea city of Jeddah and struck it. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of the claim made by the group’s military spokesman, who warned foreign companies and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Firm reaffirms support for consumers active health
Chivita Active, a fruit juice brand for a healthy and active lifestyle, has reinforced its reputation of being at the forefront of encouraging consumers to embrace health and wellness. Assistant Brand Manager, Chivita, Mr. Oladapo Olanrewaju, said through the C’mon Get Active campaign, the Chivita Active brand had continued to support the aspirations of consumers […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)