46 years after, Idomas eye Benue governorship seat

Idoma ethnic group of Benue State, said the people are united this time to produce the governor of the state some 46 years after the state was created. The Tiv ethnic nationality, which comprises two senatorial zones, has been ruling the state since it was created in 1976. The state deputy governor, Benson Abounu, who was at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to obtain his governorship nomination form, said he has garnered enough experience to lead the state.

He said: “I have been special adviser in the state in one administration, commissioner for two times in another administration and now deputy governor for two times in the current administration. “With the experience behind me, with my level of education, and with my level of social interaction in the state, and knowing precisely what it takes to take our state to the next level, I think I am very vast in terms of experience and knowledge to be able to govern Benue State. “This is why I brought myself and I’m presenting myself to the people of Benue State to accept me and give me the opportunity to serve them come May 29, 2023.”

