News

46 years after, Idomas eye Benue governorship seat

Posted on

Idoma ethnic group of Benue State, said the people are united this time to produce the governor of the state some 46 years after the state was created. The Tiv ethnic nationality, which comprises two senatorial zones, has been ruling the state since it was created in 1976. The state deputy governor, Benson Abounu, who was at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to obtain his governorship nomination form, said he has garnered enough experience to lead the state.

He said: “I have been special adviser in the state in one administration, commissioner for two times in another administration and now deputy governor for two times in the current administration. “With the experience behind me, with my level of education, and with my level of social interaction in the state, and knowing precisely what it takes to take our state to the next level, I think I am very vast in terms of experience and knowledge to be able to govern Benue State. “This is why I brought myself and I’m presenting myself to the people of Benue State to accept me and give me the opportunity to serve them come May 29, 2023.”

 

Our Reporters

News

‘We are committed to assisting underprivileged’ – Berger Paints

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Mr Anjan Sircar, has stated that the company will continue to assist underprivileged in pursuit of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Berger Paints donated an array of foodstuffs and provisions to an orphanage, the Heart of Gold Children’s Hospice, Surulere, Lagos.   A statement […]
News Top Stories

Amnesty Int’l: We won’t be deterred by threats in Nigeria

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Amnesty International, Nigeria has vowed not to succumb to threats and intimidation from faceless groups who are uncomfortable with its operations in Nigeria. A largely unknown group, Centre for African Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights CALSER), had on Wednesday given Amnesty International a seven day ultimatum to vacate Nigeria or face dire consequences. CALSER was apparently […]
News

New AMP executive promises better film industry

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President of Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Ms Peace Anyiam- Osigwe, MFR, and the association’s General Secretary, Mr Baba Agba, have promised to work closely and conscientiously with members to revolutionise the Nigerian film industry through its producers. Both members of the newly inaugurated AMP national executive committee made the promise after emerging winners in […]

