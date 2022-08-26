$464m Trapped Funds: Ex-NCAA DG proposes first, business class tickets sale in dollars

Ex-Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Director- General Harold Demuren has suggested the Federal Government should allow foreign carriers to allow passengers flying first class and business class to buy their tickets in dollars, with those in economy class paying in naira to resolve the issue of foreignairlines’trapped $464 million funds. He made the suggestion at the Aviation Round Table (ART) Q2/2022 Business Breakfast Meeting (BBM) with the theme ‘Perspectives in Multi-layered Aviation Security System and Passenger Facilitation’ in Lagos on Thursday.

Demuren, who called for more funding to improve security at the airports, said hissuggestionwouldhelpthe carriers to repatriate their funds with ease. His position sits with that of the foreign carriers that initially planned to ask passengers from Nigeria to buy theirticketsindollarstoavoid a situation whereby the CentralBankof Nigeria(CBN) is incapable of helping them to repatriatetheiraccumulated funds. Airlines on APG Interline Electronic Ticketing Agreements (IET) GP code 275 in April said they would start issuing tickets in dollars because of the difficulty in repatriating their funds due to the foreign exchange crisis that has hit Nigeria. However, theAPGairlines rescindedthedecisionwithin 24hoursaftertheCBNthreatened sanctions.

To cut its losses, South African Airways (SAA) on August 9 adjusted its ticket sales from naira to dollar, announcing that it would start selling tickets originating outside Nigeria in dollar but tickets sold in Nigeria would still be sold in naira. Demuren said: “When people leave the shores of Nigeria, do they spend naira? I know that there is pride in national currency and I believe that there is a wild disparity between the naira at the official and parallel markets and one which leads to speculation. It is dangerous. “This problem needs to be solved and we must stop this problem.

Your family abroad? Ok, you will go by boat to go and see them when the airlines stop operation. They have money but they can’t take it out. It is not done in other places. You need to cut your losses.” The ART President Gabriel Olowo said in view of the challenges facing Nigeria it was pertinent for the group to continue to discuss the security situation in the aviation industry. Aviation security consultant, Grp. Capt. John Ojikutu (rtd) in his paper ‘Civil Aviation Security Defence Layers and Airport Passengers’ Facilitation,’ also said that the Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab incident led to increased security apparatus in the industry in Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...