46th birthday: Kogi Deputy Gov settles N.9m hospital bill of 12-year-old boy

It was a divine blessing for the family of the Adekunles, when the Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja settled the

N.9 million hospital bill of 12- year-old Israel Adekunle at the Kogi State Specialist Hospital in Lokoja.

Isreal Adekunle from Ihima, Okehi LGA who had undergone two major surgeries, but his parent could not afford the third surgery, until Onoja came to their rescue and picked up the money needed for the third surgery and other medication.

The Deputy Governor had visited some motherless babies homes and hospitals to assist the less privileged and patients, as part of activities marking his 46th birthday celebration.

At the Specialist Hospital, a middle aged woman bumped into the Deputy Governor with tears that her son will die if surgery is not carried out on him.

After listening to her pleas, the Deputy Governor immediately doled out N.9 million for the operation to save the life of the young boy.

Incidentally, the Deputy Governor had shied away from commenting on his help to the distraught mother until pushed too by journalists.

He said he was driven by the scriptures of the holy books to show love to God by loving his fellow man, adding that it is God who created those who are in need and urged those who are blessed to lift up the needy.

He assured that he would continue to give a helping hand to the weak, poor and have nots, insisting that you cannot love God if your fellow man is not given a helping hand.

On the unity so far achieved in the state, Chief Onoja urged the people of Kogi to see themselves as one without recourse to where they come from as a way of moving the state forward, saying that language is not genetic, as it was time to see one another as brothers and sisters.