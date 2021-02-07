47 Kano-trained female doctors return from Sudan

A total number of 47 indigenous Kano female trained medical doctors came back from Sudan as they graduated, after clearing hitches they faced due to incomplete fees for their studies inherited from past administration in the state.

They left for Sudan since 2014, when the past administration, before Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s regime came to being, sponsored their MBBS programme in the Al-Ahfad, Al-Razi and Undurman Universities.

The Executive Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, alongside the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Mariya Mahmud Bunkure, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Higher Education, Usaini Jarma and representative of the State Scholarship Board, went to Sudan a few days earlier, to see to the payment of outstanding bills hanging on the graduates before they were cleared by those universities.

During the handing over ceremony Barrister Rimingado assured that, the state government is determined and ready to unearth any alleged sharp practices associated with foreign scholarship programmes emanated from the past administration.

“His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje vows to purify the process of paying any outstanding fees left by the past administration, so that tax payers’ money will not be leaking again in the name of foreign scholarship. That is why the governor directed our office to come into the exercise,” Rimingado said.

He further hinted that, all the students behaved very well while in Sudan, explaining further, “We didn’t get any disturbing information about them. They represented our dear state and the country in general very well. They were good ambassadors in all fronts

