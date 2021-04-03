News

47% of tax roles in Nigeria lack strategy

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

47 per cent of tax functions in Nigeria’s Financial Services (FS) sector either do not have a tax strategy or they are not aware of one, a recent PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria survey has revealed. In a report obtained by Saturday Telegraph yesterday, the Nigerian unit of the global professional services network, said that the survey also showed that while 73% of organisations in the country’s financial services sector have a tax function, about 74% lack, or have limited involvement in strategic tax planning and in making their organisations’ products more tax efficient.

The survey further indicates that transaction taxes such as Withholding Tax (WHT) and Value Added Tax (VAT), are high up the list of taxes with a greater probability of leading to additional tax liabilities or significant exposure to tax audits. According to the report, the survey polled the major industry players in Nigeria’s financial services, including banking, insurance, and pension fund custodians.

Specifically, the report stated that Executive Directors and Chief Finance Officers combined, made up 60% of the respondents; other respondents included Tax Managers and Financial Controllers at 33% and 7% respectively. Also, the majority of organisations surveyed, especially in the banking sector, either had a fully-fledged tax function, or were in the process of creating one to be staffed with a minimum of five employees. Commenting on the survey’s findings, Kenneth Erikume, Partner, Tax Reporting & Strategy, PwC Nigeria, noted that: “Organisations are currently operating in highly dynamic local and global tax environments. Locally, we are seeing an aggressive drive from tax authorities to shoreup state and federal government’s revenue generation goals.

