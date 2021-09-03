48 Boko Haram fighters killed as 5,890 surrender

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed over 5,890 terrorists comprising foot soldiers and their commanders have surrendered with their families” because of superior firepower. It also said no fewer than 48 of the terrorists were killed, 20 arrested including their commanders. According to the military on yesterday, out of the number of the Boko Haram fighters and their families that surrendered, 565 comprising three commanders, four amirs, five nakibs and others were handed over to the Borno State Government for profiling. Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brig-Gen. Ben Onyeuko, who made the disclosure at a bi-weekly briefing on the ongoing counter-insurgency operations, said the development followed sustained onslaught on the hoodlums waging war against the country. Onyeuko said the kinetic and non-kinetic approaches adopted in the prosecution of the counter- insurgency war were yielding appreciable gains.

The military sought continuous public support in the country’s bid to win the war and restore peace to troubled areas. Onyeuko said the operational briefing covered the period between August 12 and September 2. “Within the period under review, troops of Operation Hadin Kai sustained their operations to terrorists in the North-East theatre,” he said.

According to Onyeuko, the counter-insurgency through kinetic and nonkinetic operations compelled the terrorists to surrender in large numbers. He said: “Suffice to note that within the last few weeks more than 5,890 terrorists comprising foot soldiers and their commanders have surrendered with their families to troops in the North-East. “On June 14, 2021, troops repelled terrorists’ attack in Borno State with the support of the Air Component through air interdiction missions and inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists and their equipment. “No fewer than 48 of the terrorists, 20 arrested including fighters and commanders were neutralized and their logistic base and facilities including three gun trucks were destroyed in the process.” While declaring that the armed forces remains steadfast in the fight against all forms of crimes and criminality across the country, the DHQ further commended the sacrifice made by troops in defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

