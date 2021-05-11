Education

48 corps members get N16.5m business grants

No fewer than 48 corps members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) undertaking the compulsory oneyear scheme at NYSC Orientation Camps in Edo, FCT, Lagos and Ogun States, have become recipients of N16.5 million business start-up grants.

 

The beneficiaries were empowered with various sums of money to finance their businesses after their business proposals scaled through the different stages of professional vetting.

 

According to him, the business areas covered by the grants include agriculture; craft and fashion design; education and shoemaking, among others.

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who disclosed this during a virtual interaction session with the beneficiaries, commended Unity Bank for providing the financial grants for corps members.

 

He said that the pilot project of the “Corpreneurship Challenge Initiative” would go a long way in creating opportunities for self-employment and wealth creation, as well as reduce the increasing number of unemployed graduates.

 

The Director-General further noted that the scheme was determined to drive entrepreneurial capacity among young graduates and create opportunities for self-employment and wealth creation.

 

He, however, advised the benefiting corps members to do peerreview of their successes and restrategise for greater output. Meanwhile, in her remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank of Nigeria, Mrs. Tomi Shomefun promised a robust partnership with the NYSC scheme with a view to empowering more youths for self-development.

 

She commended the NYSC Director-General for his strong passion for skills acquisition, adding that Unity Bank would expand the “Corpreneurship Challenge Initiative” to cover six additional states of Akwa- Ibom, Kano, Sokoto, Bayelsa, Enugu and Osun States.

 

Also, the Director, Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme, Mr. Hilary Nasamu urged the corps members to adhere strictly to the template of their business proposals, stressing that NYSC would continue to monitor their progress on a quarterly basis.

 

In a related development, the NYSC in a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, has restated commitment to ensuring that corps members are equipped and empowered with relevant skills with other incentives that would reduce graduate unemployment and increase food sufficiency in the country.

 

The Director-General disclosed this in Abuja, while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NYSC and Leventis Foundation Nigeria. Ibrahim commended the management of Leventis Foundation Nigeria for identifying with the NYSC on youth empowerment, wealth creation and sustainable development, saying that the dearth of white collar jobs had made the integration of Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme into the NYSC Orientation Course Content compelling

