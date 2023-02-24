48 Hours To Polls: Herdsmen attack Benue communities, kill 7

With less than 48 hours to the first arm of the general election in the country, terrorist Fulani herdsmen have attacked five communities in Benue State, leaving at least seven people dead.

The communities attacked include: Tyulen in Guma Local Government (1killed), Ikobi in Apa LGA (3 killed), Agagbe in Gwer West LGA (2 killed) while one person was killed in Logo LGA.

One of those brutally murdered is a younger brother to an aide to Governor Samuel Ortom, Mr Frank Adzuu, and one Timothy Tyover Adzuu. This is just as the state government has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state of disenfranchising victims of herdsmen attacks.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Emmanuel Shior, disclosed this while distributing relief materials to displaced victims of armed herdsmen’s attacks at the SEMA headquarters in Makurdi. Shior noted that the killings in the state have continued to fester due to failure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to secure people of the state.

That is why the killings have continued. “Even today (yesterday), we received reports of attacks in Logo and in Daudu (Guma) local government areas where people were attacked in the early hours, some of the victims were killed, corpses were packed to Makurdi; so these attacks are continuous.”

Shior said armed policemen drafted to the Abagena IDP camp have mounted surveillance vehicles to protect the IDPs from external aggression.

The SEMA helmsman assured that the IDPs would actively participate in the forthcoming general elections, but accused the authorities of INEC in the state “for disenfranchising” a larger number of others whom he said were not captured during the voters revalidation exercise.

Like this: Like Loading...