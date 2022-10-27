News

48 Nigerian varsities among world’s best in 2023 Subject Rankings –Okebukola

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

Forty eight Nigerian universities have been ranked among the world’s best in 11 subjects/ disciplines in the recently released Times Higher Education 2023 Subject Ranking. This is coming on the heels of the impressive ranking of 12 Nigerian universities in the world university rankings published on October 12, which is cheering news for the Nigerian university system, especially the public universities that are returning to the classroom after nine months of strike.

The Chairman Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC), emeritus Prof Peter Okebukola, who made the disclosure of the good performance of Nigerian universities in a statement released yesterday in Abuja, noted that in the 2022 rankings only five Nigerian universities featured in four subject rankings. Okebukola, who is also a member of the international advisory board of Times Higher Education World University rankings, said the subjects were arts and humanities, business and economics, education, law, social sciences, computer science, engineering, clinical and health, life sciences, physical sciences, and psychology.

He explained: “Noteworthy is the impressive ranking of Covenant University, the only private university in the league tables, featuring prominently in business and economics, social sciences, computer science, engineering, and physical sciences. “No state university is on the league tables. The federal universities with impressive rankings are University of Nigeria, Nsukka; University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, University of Ilorin, Obafemi Awolowo University, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Bayero University Kano, and University of Benin. “We assure Nigerians that with the ongoing implementation of the Blueprint for the Rapid Revitalisation of University Education in Nigeria, the days of consigning Nigerian universities to the group of non-performers will soon be over.”

 

Our Reporters

