48 Nigerian varsities among world’s best in 2023 Subject Rankings – Okebukola

Forty-eight Nigerian universities have been ranked amongst the world’s best universities in 11 subjects/disciplines in the recently released Times Higher Education 2023 Subject Ranking.

This is coming on the heels of the impressive ranking of 12 Nigerian universities in the world university rankings published on October 12, and is cheering news for the Nigerian university system especially the public universities, which were trying to settle in after months of strike.

The Chairman Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC), Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola, who made the disclosure of the superlative performance of Nigerian universities in a statement released on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that in the 2022 rankings, only five Nigerian universities featured in four subject rankings.

Okebukola, who is also a member of the international advisory board of Times Higher Education World University rankings, explained that the subjects were arts and humanities; business and economics; education; law; social sciences; computer science; engineering; clinical and health; life sciences; physical sciences and psychology.

He said: “Noteworthy is the impressive ranking of Covenant University, the only private university in the league table, featuring prominently in business and economics, social sciences, computer science, engineering, and physical sciences.

“No state university is on the league tables. The federal universities with impressive rankings are University of Nigeria Nsukka, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, University of Ilorin, Obafemi Awolowo University, Federal University of Technology Akure, Bayero University Kano, and University of Benin,” he stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...