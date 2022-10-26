Education

48 Nigerian varsities among world’s best in 2023 Subject Rankings – Okebukola

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Forty-eight Nigerian universities have been ranked amongst the world’s best universities in 11 subjects/disciplines in the recently released Times Higher Education 2023 Subject Ranking.

This is coming on the heels of the impressive ranking of 12 Nigerian universities in the world university rankings published on October 12, and is cheering news for the Nigerian university system especially the public universities, which were trying to settle in after months of strike.

The Chairman Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC), Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola, who made the disclosure of the superlative performance of Nigerian universities in a statement released on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that in the 2022 rankings, only five Nigerian universities featured in four subject rankings.

Okebukola, who is also a member of the international advisory board of Times Higher Education World University rankings, explained that the subjects were arts and humanities; business and economics; education; law; social sciences; computer science; engineering; clinical and health; life sciences; physical sciences and psychology.

He said: “Noteworthy is the impressive ranking of Covenant University, the only private university in the league table, featuring prominently in business and economics, social sciences, computer science, engineering, and physical sciences.

“No state university is on the league tables. The federal universities with impressive rankings are University of Nigeria Nsukka, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, University of Ilorin, Obafemi Awolowo University, Federal University of Technology Akure, Bayero University Kano, and University of Benin,” he stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Judge denies release of teenage girl who was jailed after not doing homework

Posted on Author Reporter

  A 15-year-old Black girl who has been incarcerated in Michigan since mid-May after she failed to do her online schoolwork won’t be returning home, a judge decided Monday, in a case that has stoked outrage that it is emblematic of systemic racism and the criminalization of Black children. Oakland County Judge Mary Ellen Brennan […]
Education

UNILAG upgrades facilities to bolster ICT development

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Kayode Olanrewaju   As part of its determination to position the university to be Information Technology (IT) compliant and relevant in the 21st Century, the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Lagos has embarked on activities aimed at developing infrastructure on campuses of the institution. This is as the management led by the […]
Education

Bridge Schools equip pupils with basics of coding

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kayode Olanrewaju Pupils of Bridge Schools in the country, otherwise referred to as Bridge pupils in Nigeria, have joined other learners across the world in the “Hour of Code Initiative.” It is a worldwide effort, which aimed at broadening the participation of learners in the field of computer Science and to provide students with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica