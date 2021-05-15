48 players jostle for General Adebayo Tennis Masters

No fewer than 48 players will feature at the 1st General Adeyinka Adebayo South- West Junior Tennis Masters scheduled to hold in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital. The tournament meant for U-14 and U-16 players will involve all the six South-West States namely Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and host, Ekiti, and it will serve-off from May 19th-22nd, 2021 at Ekoti State Tennis Centre, Trade Fair Complex, Ado Ekiti. The tournament tagged ‘Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo Junior Tennis Masters’ is being bankrolled by Otunba Niyi Adebayo, the Minister of Trade and Investment, while the organizer is the Ekiti State Tennis Association.

In a chat with sports writers in Ado Ekiti, Chairman, Ekiti State Tennis Association, Yemi Owoseni remarked that all is set for the tennis event, adding that provided the new COVID-19 directive does not obstruct the tournament. Furthermore, Owoseni, the Vice- President, Confederation of Africa Tennis (CAT) Zone Two hinted that each state would feature eight players, comprising of four boys and four girls respectively, adding that accommodation and feeding would be provided for all the players throughout the tournament.

Like this: Like Loading...