48-year-old dad defiles three daughters

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly defiling his three daughters in Anambra State. The suspect, who gave his name as Thomas Igbo, hails from Ikolani in Igboetiti in Enugu State but lives in Enugu Ukwu, Anambra State. The suspect, who was paraded yesterday, said he was drunk when he defiled his daughters. But neighbours, who reported the incident to the NSCDC, said the defilement had been on for a while. The three daughters are four, six and eight years old respectively. It was learnt that the incident had been going on without the knowledge of the victims’ mother, who is his wife. Nasarawa CP, Longe The state NSCDC Com-mandant, Mr. David Billie, also paraded another suspect, Solomon Isaac, for allegedly jumping into the NSCDC premises at night.

Billie said members of some civil society groups on Tuesday reported that Igbo was defiling his three daughters. He said: “When we got the report, we swung into action, arrested Thomas Igbo, a plumber residing in Enugwu-Ukwu town in the Njikoka area of the state. “Our medical personnel later conducted tests and discovered that the children were being abused sexually.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and very soon, we will conclude investigations and arraign the suspect.” Igbo told journalists that he only had carnal knowledge of his eight-year-old daughter once and used his fingers to penetrate others at different times. “I had sex with my eightyear- old daughter once; I only used my fingers to penetrate the private parts of others when I was bathing them.”

Igbo claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol the day he slept with his daughter. The state Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mrs. Laura Ugwuanyi, who was at NSCDC office during the parade expressed worry over the upsurge in rape cases in the state in recent times. Meanwhile, Billie said the 28-year-old Isaac was arrested for jumping into the premises of NSCDC state headquarters, Awka, on Monday. But Isaac, a native of Ejuleala Ofulg area of Kogi State, claimed he was being pursued by cultists about 8pm on the day he was arrested. He said: “I jumped into the place for safety.”

