48-year-old man defies 3 daughters

A 48-year-old man was Thursday arrested by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Anambra State for defying his three daughters.
The man, who gave his name as Thomas from Ikolani in Igboetiti in Enugu State but lives in Enugu Ukwu Anambra State, said that he was drunk when he took his actions.
But neighbors who reported the incident to NSCDC operatives contended that it has been a steady occurrence in the area insisting that he did not do it once.
The three daughters are eight, six, and four years respectively and the incident has been happening without the knowledge of their mother – his wife.
Mr David Bille, Anambra State Commandant of the Corps, equally paraded one Solomon Isaac for jumping into the NSCDC premises in the night.
According to the Commandant some civil society personnel on May 25, had reported that Igbo was defiling his three underaged daughters.

