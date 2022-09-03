News

48-year-old pastor arrested for impregnating 12-year-old member in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Operatives of the Ogun State command have arrested a 48-year-old pastor, Michael Abiodun, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 12-year-old member of his church. The suspect, who is the pastor of “The Light House Gospel Church”, Oluwo in Owode Egba, and Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state, was arrested on Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was following information received at Owode Egba divisional headquarters by the victim’s mother. The PPRO said, the victim’s mother said she joined the church as a result of spiritual problem which led to the death of two of her daughters and in order to prevent the victim from the same calamity, she ran to the church for deliverance. “On the fateful day, the pastor a father of three, asked the victim’s moth-er to send her to him for special prayer, but on getting there, the pastor took her into a room within the church and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her which resulted in pregnancy

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Soyinka lands UAE varsity job

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has been appointed Arts Professor of Theatre at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), effective September 1, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM). A multifaceted artist-dramatist, poet, essayist, musician, philosopher, teacher, human rights activist, and global artist and scholar, Soyinka joins the NYUAD Theatre Programme as a full-time faculty member, thereby offering […]
News

Kalu condoles with Ezikpe family over Ezeogo (Dr.) Anagha Ezikpe’s demise

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Abia State over the demise of elder statesman, Ezeogo (Dr.) Anagha Ezikpe. Describing the passing of the statesman as a big loss to the state, Kalu stressed that the deceased lived a purposeful […]
News

CAN lauds Buhari for approving Gana as ambassador-nominee

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State has commended President Muhammdu Buhari for his confidence in approving Air Cdre Peter Gana (rtd), as an ambassadornominee.   It will be recalled that a group under the auspices of Christian Rights Agenda (CRA) had call on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately review his appointments, which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica