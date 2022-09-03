48-year-old pastor arrested for impregnating 12-year-old member in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State command have arrested a 48-year-old pastor, Michael Abiodun, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 12-year-old member of his church. The suspect, who is the pastor of “The Light House Gospel Church”, Oluwo in Owode Egba, and Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state, was arrested on Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was following information received at Owode Egba divisional headquarters by the victim’s mother. The PPRO said, the victim’s mother said she joined the church as a result of spiritual problem which led to the death of two of her daughters and in order to prevent the victim from the same calamity, she ran to the church for deliverance. “On the fateful day, the pastor a father of three, asked the victim’s moth-er to send her to him for special prayer, but on getting there, the pastor took her into a room within the church and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her which resulted in pregnancy

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...