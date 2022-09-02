48-year-old Pastor arrested for impregnating 12-year-old member in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 48-year-old pastor, Michael Abiodun for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 12-year-old member of his church (name withheld).

The suspect, who is the pastor of “The Light House Gospel Church”, Oluwo in Owode Egba, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state, was arrested on Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Friday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was following information received at Owode Egba divisional headquarters by the victim’s mother.

The PPRO said, the victim’s mother said she joined the church as a result of spiritual problem which led to the death of two of her daughters and in order to prevent the victim from the same calamity, she ran to the church for deliverance.

“On the fateful day, the Pastor, a father of three, asked the victim’s mother to send her to him for special prayer, but on getting there, the pastor took her into a room within the church and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her which resulted in pregnancy.

“Upon the information, the DPO Owode Egba division, CSP Olasunkanmi Popoola, detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy pastor was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he confessed to the commission of the crime, but blamed it on the devil.

“He further confessed as being the person who disvirgined the victim who was a JSS 2 student.

“The mother of the victim explained to the police that since her daughter has not been menstruating before, it was difficult for her to know that she was pregnant until seven months after,” the PPRO said.

