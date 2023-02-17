48,000 baggage items declared missing, delayed

Despite the high costs of airfares on both international and domestic routes, more people travelled by air last year resulting in 48,000 baggage items either going missing or being delayed, according to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The figure is one million higher than the traffic recorded in 2021.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated that 15,225,627 travellers passed through Nigerian airports in 2021 and 16 million in 2022. An increase in economic activities, an increase in travel events and the desperation of a high number of youths and professionals who left the country in droves for greener pastures abroad may have prompted the hike.

Travel expert and founder of Akwaaba Travel Market, Ikechi Uko told New Telegraph that many people who yearned to travel but were not allowed to do so took advantage of the opening of the airspace across the globe to embark on air travel outside the country. He equally stated that the desire by many people to leave the country due to the desire to get a better life coupled with the huge number of people who left the country for academics led to the rise in traffic for 2022. In 2020, the world experienced a slump in global air traffic due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The trend continued in 2021 but saw a remarkable improvement that year but saw a better improvement in 2022. Meanwhile, nearly 5,000 flights were either delayed or cancelled on international routes, and a total of 48,234 baggage items were declared either missing or delayed, according to an executive summary by the NCAA.

KLM had the highest number of missing baggage, with 5,622 pieces reported missing or delayed, although 5,244 items were subsequently found. Air France and Delta were second and third, with a total of 9,822 baggage items lost, although 90% of it was recovered successfully. Emirates handled passenger baggage nearly perfectly, as only 174 items went missing, with 172 later found. Thirty-seven airlines operated flights through Nigeria in 2022, with 26 airlines operating 13,003 flights on international routes and 11 airlines operating 80,328 on domestic ones. The Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos was the busiest. Many international airlines increased the number of passengers they carried to and from Nigeria in 2022 compared to the previous year. Inbound passengers were 1,648,255, while outbound passengers amounted to 1,855,467. Regarding passenger traffic, Ethiopian Airlines flew the most passengers to and from Nigeria.

