$480m trapped funds: Foreign airlines move to reduce Nigeria’s flights

Faced with the enormous amount of their funds trapped in Nigeria, foreign airlines operating in the country are monitoring the situation which could see them cut down drastically on their flight services.

The trapped revenue of over $840million, is said to be a result of a forex shortage, a sign that Nigeria is facing serious financial challenges.

The action has technically made airfares on international routes to be seen as expensive, whereas what the airlines have done is to close the lower airfare inventory by going to the cabin category on the same economy seats which are higher by as much as between 30 and 60 percent of what the fares should normally be. British Airways, Delta, United, and Emirates, among others, collectively make up about 80 percent of the trapped funds.

This is because they have the biggest  sales since most people travelling to Britain, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates patronise them.

 

While Emirates took the painful decision to forestall the accumulation of debts owed them by the Nigerian Government, other airlines like British Airways, Lufthansa, Virgin Atlantic, and others are said to be monitoring the situation as efforts by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the clearing house for global airlines is said to have yielded no fruits.

The situation has forced carriers to have a rethink in a bid to cut their losses and minimize ‘loss’ of revenue not on the Nigerian routes, but in countries where over $3 Billion of their monies are trapped.

 

With over $450 million of airlines’ funds trapped in Nigeria, Emirates Airlines, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag carrier has become the first airline to cut its flight services to Nigeria to avoid the piling up of operational funds in the country.

The airline in a statement late Friday night said it would reduce its flight operations to Nigeria over the inability to repatriate about $85 million in revenue.

 

The airline said this in a letter addressed to Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, dated July 22, 2020, and signed by Sheik Majid Al Mualla, Emirates airline’s divisional senior vice-president (DSVP), international affairs. Emirates said the planned reductions in its operations in Nigeria would take effect from August 15, 2022 It added that flights would be reduced from 11 per week to seven per week at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

 

“We have had no choice but to take this action, to mitigate the continued losses Emirates is experiencing as a result of funds being blocked in Nigeria,” it said. “As of July 2022, Emirates has $ 85 million of funds awaiting repatriation from Nigeria. This figure has been rising by more than US 10 million every month, as the ongoing operational costs of our 11 weekly flights to Lagos and five to Abuja continue to accumulate.”

It said the funds are urgently needed to meet its operational costs and maintain the commercial viability of its services to Nigeria. “We simply cannot continue to operate at the current level in the face of mounting losses, especially in the challenging post-COVID-19 climate.

Emirates did try to stem the losses by proposing to pay for fuel in Nigeria in Naira, which would have at least reduced one element of our ongoing costs, however, this request was denied by the supplier,”

This is reminiscent of what happened in 2016 when the United States-based carrier, United Airlines, stopped operations when foreign airlines’ stuck funds hit $600 million.

 

