48Hrs Before Tenure Expiration: Oyetola appoints 30 Perm Secs

*Gov-elect warns against last minutes appointment

Two days to the expiration of his administration, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has approved the appointment of 30 new Permanent Secretaries.

Oyetola, in a letter signed by the Head of Service, Dr Olowogboyega Oyebade and dated November 24, said the swearing-in ceremony for the appointed PS will be held on Friday at the Local Government Service Commission, by 4pm.

The letter, which was sighted by our correspondent, reads: “The Governor of the State of Osun, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has graciously approved the appointment of the following officers as Permanent Secretaries to fill the existing vacancies in the state civil service.”

The appointees are: Engr. Kamoru A. Babalola, Engr. S. O. Ajao, Mr. M. A. K. Jimoh, Mr. R. A. Popoola, Dr. D. O. Ogunrinade, Mrs. J. K. Odediran, Mr. Oyesiku Adelu, Mr. Babajide Falade, Mrs. Funmilola Oyewole, Mr. O.A. Ogundun, Mrs. Bukola Aderibigbe, Mrs. Taiwo Oladunjoye, Dr.A. A Oni, Mr. Lekan Babalola, Mrs. Sola Akinsola, Mr. K.N. Akintola, Mr. J. S. Adekomi, Mrs Jibola Falode, among others

Meanwhile, the governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has warned the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries not to accept the offer saying any coordinating director who accepts a Permanent Secretary appointment from outgoing Governor Gboyega Oyetola will exit the service from November 28.

