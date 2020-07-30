Sports

48th memorial: Onigbinde insists ‘Thunder’ Balogun is Nigeria’s greatest footballer

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Two- times chief coach of the Super Eagles, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, has insisted that, the late Teslim ‘Thunder’ Balogun, remains the best footballer ever produced by Nigeria, as the Balogun family today July 30, 2020, remembers the soccer legend in his 48th year memorial, when he died in his sleep in 1972. The former FIFA and CAF Instructor, noted that: The greatest footballer Nigeria has ever produced was Teslim ‘Thunder’ Balogun. There is no doubt about it. As a footballer, he did many things players before his time, those of his time and after and even years to come did not do and have not been able to do with the ball.

“The greatest goal scored by any player I have seen played football was scored by ‘Thunder’ Balogun at the Olu Ibadan Stadium in 1968 in the match between the Nigerian national soccer team, the UK Tourists and England. “The English players were always on him each time he received the ball. To beat the pressure off, ‘Thunder’ stood outside the 18-yard box with his back turned at the England goalkeeper. A ball was floated to him from the midfield and the English players were waiting for him to bring it down. But against their imagination, he staggered a bit, and in turning, he fired a shot at the goalpost, which saw the goalkeeper diving the other way while the ball was already shaking the net,” Onigbinde stated. The former Trinidad and Tobago coach stressed that, “the story of ‘Thunder’ Balogun will never die. For those of us who watched him played, we saw him as Nigeria’s greatest footballer.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Giroud’s winner strengthens Chelsea’s Champions League bid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea put themselves in the driving seat to secure a Champions League spot with an unspectacular victory over relegated Norwich at Stamford Bridge. Striker Olivier Giroud guided a header past Tim Krul on the stroke of half-time after Christian Pulisic created space for the cross on the right, reports the BBC. The Chelsea pair […]
Sports

Ramos scores as Real Madrid move closer to title

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Sergio Ramos scored the only goal for a second consecutive game as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga.   Ramos slammed home a penalty – just as he did on Thursday against Getafe – after Dani Garcia fouled Marcelo in a decision given by VAR. […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Atalanta fightback floors Lazio, Real Madrid keep title pace  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lazio’s hopes of a first Italian title for 20 years suffered a major setback on Wednesday as they let a two-goal lead slip in their 3-2 defeat at Atalanta to leave Juventus in pole position for their ninth straight scudetto. Simone Inzaghi’s side had stormed into a 2-0 lead after just 11 minutes, thanks to a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: