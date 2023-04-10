4G, 5G networks account for 58.9% of internet connections in Nigeria

As new generation of networks continue to spread across the country, the use of new tech networks is growing. As indicated by the latest data released by the Nigerian

Communications Commis- sion (NCC), more subscrib- ers are embracing 4G and 5G networks, which now account for 58.9 per cent of the total internet subscriptions in the country.

In February, 2023, total internet subscriptions in the country, that is subscriptions for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G internet service, increased to 156.9 mil- lion. This shows that 92,414,100 subscribers are on 4G and 5G networks. Broadband subscriptions rose in February, 2023 to 92.5 million, pushing the country’s broadband penetration to 48.49 per cent. Subscriptions to high-speed internet, otherwise known as broadband, rose to 92.5 million in February 2023, according to the NCC data.

The growth recorded in February was, however, marginal compared with previous months when broadband subscriptions had been growing by an average of one million a month. The NCC data shows that telecommunications operators in the country recorded a total of 550,223 new broadband subscriptions in the month.

As of January 2023, broad- band subscriptions in the country stood at 92 million. The increase recorded in February brought the country’s broadband penetration to 48.49 per cent from 48.20 per cent recorded in the preceding month.

The continuous increase in broadband subscriptions shows that the country’s ef- forts through the implementation of the National Broad- band Plan (NBP 2020-2025) are yielding results. In the plan, the government had set a tar- get of 70 per cent broadband penetration to be achieved by 2025. Meanwhile, for the country to meet its 70 per cent broad- band penetration target by 2025, Nigeria needs to attract and bring more telecom users into the ecosystem. Between now and 2025, the country should have attained an additional 21.51 per cent in its broadband penetration which currently stands at 48.49 per cent.

According to the latest data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), telecom operators are driving broadband penetration through the expansion f their 4G service across the country.

A World Bank report established that every 10 per cent increase in broadband penetration in any country would improve its GDP by at least 4.6 per cent. Hence, the rapid rollout of broadband services in Nigeria is expected to ad- dress various socio-economic challenges the country faces, including the need to grow its economy, expand the tax base, and improve digital literacy and educational standards. Amidst the implementation of the country’s broadband plan, which started in 2020, subscriptions had declined steadily for months as a result of the government’s policy on SIM cards. From a peak point of 45.93 per cent in October 2020, broad- band penetration in Nigeria slipped to 39.79 per cent in July 2021.

Between November 2020 and October 2021, the service providers lost a total of 9.9 million broadband subscriptions. Before the ban on new SIM in 2020, the country had been recording a 1 per cent increase each month, as the mobile network operators continued to push for the deployment of 4G and 5G networks across the country. Already, the 5G subscription in the country has risen above 60,000. Industry analysts said the rate of 5G expansion is slow probably due to a lack of infrastructure as the network is restricted to a few areas.

However, MTN Nigeria said it has partnered which some smartphone companies to make 5G-enabled phones available for Nigerians at a cheaper rate to expand the 5G network across the country.

