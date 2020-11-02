4G expansion boosts telcos’ revenue by N136.2bn

PENETRATION

The increase in 4G coverage is helping the country’s broadband penetration target as the operators profit from increased revenue

Telecommunications operators in Nigeria are now reaping increase in revenue from their investments in the fourth generation network, 4G, New Telegraph has learnt. The financial results released by two of the leading operators, MTN and Airtel, showed data revenue has maintained steady growth as the operators increase their 4G coverage. With this, the two operators recorded a total of N136.2 billion as data revenue between June and September this year. Specifically, MTN in its financial statement for the third quarter ended September 2020, posted a 55 per cent increase in data revenue from N56.3 billion recorded in the same period last year to N87.6 billion. Similarly, Airtel in its results for the second quarter ended September 2020, recorded a 36.7 per cent growth in data revenue to N48.6 billion.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Mr. Ferdi Moolman, the increase in data revenue was boosted by its investments in network capacity and 4G expansion. “The performance in data was delivered through a combination of increased subscribers, increase in MB usage per subscriber and ultimately traffic, supported by increased network capacity and 4G penetration.

Data traffic rose by 135.6 per cent year-on-year and average usage by 70.4 per cent. We added 2.9 million new smartphones to our network in the quarter, bringing smartphone penetration to 45.2 per cent of our base, up from 43.5 per cent in Q2 and 41.7 per cent in Q3,” he said.

Moolman added that to accommodate the increase in traffic and enhance service quality for all its customers, the telco has continued to invest in the capacity and resilience of its network, accelerating our 4G rollout and expanding its investments in rural connectivity.

“Our 4G network now covers 52.9 per cent of the population, up from 48.6 per cent in Q2 and 35.4 per cent in Q3 2019,” he added. Airtel in its reports also noted that its data revenue growth was boosted by 22.8 per cent growth in data customers and 17.4 per cent growth in data Average Revenue per User (ARPU).

“Data customer penetration was up by 4ppts from the previous period and reached 43.1 per cent as of September 2020. The data customer base growth of 22.8 per cent was a result of the expansion of 4G network, with 76 per cent of total sites now on 4G.

The total data usage on our network grew by 89.5 per cent, almost double the previous period. “4G data usage almost tripled and now contributes to 60 per cent of the total data usage.

Data usage per customer was up by 61 per cent and the data revenue accounted for 35.7 per cent of total revenue, up by 4.6ppts from 31.1 per cent in the previous period,” Airtel stated.

The expansion of the 4G service by the telcos, aside from being a viable business case for the service providers, is boosting the country’s broadband quest.

With a target of reaching 70 per cent by 2025, broadband penetration in the country stood at 43.3 per cent as of August this year. According to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), this showed that 82.6 million Nigerians are now connected to broadband and mostly on 4G.

Through the new National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020-2025), which was recently launched by the Federal Government, the country hopes to achieve 70 per cent penetration in the next five years. This followed the expiration of the NBP 2013-2018, which delivered 31 per cent penetration as of December 2018.

Aside from the 70 per cent penetration target, the government in the new plan also raised the benchmark speed for broadband service in Nigeria to 25 megapixels per second, which is an improvement from the 1.5mbps benchmark in the 2013-2018 plan.

According to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, “this new broadband plan is designed to deliver data download speeds across Nigeria, a minimum of 25Mbps in urban areas, and 10Mbps in rural areas, with effective coverage available to at least 90 per cent of the population by 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...