4G upgrade: Glo woos subscribers with 10GB data

In its bid to encourage subscribers on 3G SIMs to upgrade to 4G SIMs and experience a faster 4G LTE network, national telecommunications company, Globacom, has unveiled data gifts for the upgrading subscribers on the Glo network.

Globacom, in a statement in Lagos, stated that 25 per cent extra data on subsequent data purchases, ranging between N500 and N5000 for the next six months and a one-off 10 GB free data await subscribers who successfully upgrade from 3G SIM to 4G SIM. According to Globacom, “the validity of the 25 per cent extra data will be determined by the data bundle purchased by the customer, while the 10 GB free data will be valid for seven days.”

The company explained that the SIM swap can be done by Glo subscribers at designated SIM swap outlets, as well as at Gloworld and Glozone across the country. It also stated that subscribers’ tariff plan would not be affected by the upgrade, rather they will enjoy all benefits due to 4G SIM upgrade as well as the benefits of their preferred tariff profile. In October 2016, Globacom launched its 4G LTE network nationwide and has so far extended the network to every nook and cranny of Nigeria.

