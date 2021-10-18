News Top Stories

$4m alleged bribe: Group accuses Obiano of complicity, want INEC chair sacked

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA Comment(0)

A foremost civil society organisation, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has accused Governor Willie Obiano of paying Anambra citizens back with evil after enjoying two full terms as governor and maximum support from the Federal Government.

Addressing journalists at a joint press conference in Abuja yesterday, Convener of the group, Rev Solomon Semaka, in a direct reference to some national newspapers, insisted that  Governor Willie Obiano was complicit, maintaining that the INEC leadership was indeed compromised with the sum of $4 million.

 

The group said the bribery reports confirmed its “previous positions over similar acts of irresponsibility exhibited by Governor Willie Obiano and his flamboyant wife.”

They said: “There’s no question as to who the opposition governor in question is, of course, Governor Willie Obiano is the only opposition governor in the South East whose two terms ends in a few months.”

Continuing, Pastor Semaka said: “Governor Obiano’s name is synonymous with failure and many negative attributes. By the way, this is a verified matter, Prof Ibeanu Okechuku; INEC’s National Commissioner in Charge of Logistics cannot come clean on these allegations.”

 

The group further lampooned INEC leadership for betraying the trust of Mr President and over 200 million Nigerians.

 

The group called for the immediate resignation of the INEC Chairman and Prof Ibeanu Okechuku as that was the honourable thing to do in the face of the damning allegations against the top electoral officials.

 

The group threatened to mobilise Nigerians to occupy INEC headquarters if the Chairman, Prof Yakubu Mahmoud and Prof Ibeanu failed to resign within seven days.

 

“We have lost confidence in the Chairman of INEC, Anambra people and Nigerians can now predict the outcome of the election if the duo of Prof Yakubu Mahmoud and Prof Ibeanu Okechuku do not resign from the Commission,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reps query Power Ministry over N7bn extra-budgetary spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives has alleged that the Federal Ministry of Power was involved in an extra budgetary spending to the tune of N7 billion. The House also queried the alleged deposit N2 billion in Aso Savings and Loans Plc. by the ministry in 2013 without any record provided to the office of the Auditor […]
News

Three Nasarawa lawmakers escape assassination

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Three lawmakers of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon Samuel Tsebe (APC – Akwanga South), Hon David Maiyaki (APC – Karu/ Gitata) and Hon (Dr) Peter Akwe (PDP – Obi 1) have escaped assassination along the Akwanga-Lafia road. The incident, which happened around 10am, yesterday, occurred when the lawmakers were said to be returning […]
News Top Stories

Airlines operators bemoan sector’s woes

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…vow to tackles challenges, elect new exco The newly elected members of the umbrella body for airlines, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), said they were ready to confront issues that have affected airline operations in Nigeria. The executives listed airlines’ challenges as multiple taxation, high per cent Value Added Tax (VAT), scarcity of foreign […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica