$4m alleged bribe: Group accuses Obiano of complicity, want INEC chair sacked

A foremost civil society organisation, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has accused Governor Willie Obiano of paying Anambra citizens back with evil after enjoying two full terms as governor and maximum support from the Federal Government.

Addressing journalists at a joint press conference in Abuja yesterday, Convener of the group, Rev Solomon Semaka, in a direct reference to some national newspapers, insisted that Governor Willie Obiano was complicit, maintaining that the INEC leadership was indeed compromised with the sum of $4 million.

The group said the bribery reports confirmed its “previous positions over similar acts of irresponsibility exhibited by Governor Willie Obiano and his flamboyant wife.”

They said: “There’s no question as to who the opposition governor in question is, of course, Governor Willie Obiano is the only opposition governor in the South East whose two terms ends in a few months.”

Continuing, Pastor Semaka said: “Governor Obiano’s name is synonymous with failure and many negative attributes. By the way, this is a verified matter, Prof Ibeanu Okechuku; INEC’s National Commissioner in Charge of Logistics cannot come clean on these allegations.”

The group further lampooned INEC leadership for betraying the trust of Mr President and over 200 million Nigerians.

The group called for the immediate resignation of the INEC Chairman and Prof Ibeanu Okechuku as that was the honourable thing to do in the face of the damning allegations against the top electoral officials.

The group threatened to mobilise Nigerians to occupy INEC headquarters if the Chairman, Prof Yakubu Mahmoud and Prof Ibeanu failed to resign within seven days.

“We have lost confidence in the Chairman of INEC, Anambra people and Nigerians can now predict the outcome of the election if the duo of Prof Yakubu Mahmoud and Prof Ibeanu Okechuku do not resign from the Commission,” he said.

