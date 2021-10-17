$4m alleged bribe: Group accuses Obiano of complicity, want INEC chair sacked

A foremost civil society organisation, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has accused Governor Willie Obiano for paying Anambra citizens back with evil after enjoying two full terms as governor and maximum support from the Federal Government.

Addressing journalists at a joint press conference in Abuja on Sunday, Convener of the group, Rev Solomon Semaka in a direct reference to Saturday editions of Vanguard and New Telegraph Newspapers insisted that Governor Willie Obiano was complicit, maintaining that the INEC leadership were indeed compromised with the sum of $4 million.

The group said the bribery reports confirmed their “previous positions over similar acts of irresponsibility exhibited by Governor Willie Obiano and his flamboyant wife.”

They said: “There’s no question as to who the opposition governor in question is, of course, Governor Willie Obiano is the only opposition governor in the South East whose two terms ends in a few months.”

Continuing, Pastor Semaka said: “Governor Obiano’s name is synonymous with failure and many negative attributes. By the way, this is a verified matter, Prof Ibeanu Okechuku; INEC’s National Commissioner in Charge of Logistics cannot come clean on these allegations.”

The group further lampooned INEC leadership for betraying the trust of Mr President and over 200 million Nigerians.

The group called for the immediate resignation of the INEC Chairman and Prof Ibeanu Okechuku as that was the honourable thing to do in the face of the damning allegations against the top electoral officials.

