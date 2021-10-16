News Top Stories

$4m BRIBERY SCANDAL ROCKS ANAMBRA GUBER POLL – CHECKS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

South East governor, INEC commissioner fingered
Security operatives launch discreet probe, vow to ‘take in those involved’

Plans may have been concluded to compromise the November 6 Governorship election in Anambra State with a whopping sum of $4 million, investigation by Saturday Telegraph has revealed. At the centre of the bribery scandal, is a South East Governor who, findings revealed, desperately seeks the declaration of his candidate as the winner of the forthcoming election in the state. Among the major contenders in the forthcoming poll are: Senator Andy Uba (APC); Prof. Chukwuma Soludo (APGA); Mr. Valentine Ozigbo (PDP), and Dr. Obiora Okonkwo (ZLP).

Highly-placed sources at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter, said an influential National Commissioner from one of the South East states served as “courier.” Specifically, the unnamed senior INEC official is said to have dutifully distributed the huge cash to all those identified as critical to the success of the devious plan hat has the trappings of the worst electoral heist in the history of contemporary Nigerian politics.

To further demonstrate the seriousness attached to the scheme, wife of the said state chief executive is said to be coordinating some aspects of the “game,” which is believed to succeed largely. “Here’s the thing: a ranking opposition Governor in the South East zone of the country, has mobilised huge funds to the tune of 4million US dollars to compromise the governorship election in Anambra State slated for Saturday, No vember 6, 2021. “In fact, an influential INEC National Commissioner is serving as a courier for the said desperate chief executive, who wants his candidate of to emerge victorious, by hook or crook.

“The huge cash has since been disbursed by the senior official of the electoral body,” the trusted source said in confidence. Another source, who spoke in similar vein, said: “We are aware that a very powerful woman is also playing a fundamental role in this whole equation designed to compromise conelection at a time stakeholders are all unanimous on the need to sanitise the electoral process.

“Security sources said it is not unlikely, even as they have vowed to investigate and bring all those culpable to book. “Rest assured that we will not allow the November 6 Anambra poll to be compromised. “At the appropriate time, we will take in those involved; people must not be allowed to benefit from compromised processes, under any guise whatsoever,” one of the sources vowed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

‘Hate aside, Tinubu’s pedigree stands him out to lead Nigeria

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is qualified to be the president of Nigeria in 2023, a chieftain of the Ogun State APC, Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo, has said. Oyegbola-Sodipo, who is Ogun State Coordinator of Tinubu Support Organisation, stated this in a statement he issued in Abeokuta. While justifying his reasons, Lanre […]
News

Obaseki presents N153.4bn budget for 2021 to Assembly

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday presented a N153.4 billion budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly. The budget represented a 9.7 per cent increase from the revised 2020 budget. Obaseki, who presented the budget to the House of Assembly sitting at the old Legislative Chambers in the […]
News

Femi Adesina: Nigerians are more attracted to Buhari than Zik, Awo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, says Nigerians are more attracted to President Muhammadu Buhari than first republic leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo. In an article on Thursday entitled, ‘The Essential Buhari: VP Osinbajo got it!’, Adesina said he has not seen any Nigerian leader that has a popular appeal like Buhari. The spokesman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica