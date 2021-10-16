$4m BRIBERY SCANDAL ROCKS ANAMBRA GUBER POLL – CHECKS

South East governor, INEC commissioner fingered

Security operatives launch discreet probe, vow to ‘take in those involved’

Plans may have been concluded to compromise the November 6 Governorship election in Anambra State with a whopping sum of $4 million, investigation by Saturday Telegraph has revealed. At the centre of the bribery scandal, is a South East Governor who, findings revealed, desperately seeks the declaration of his candidate as the winner of the forthcoming election in the state. Among the major contenders in the forthcoming poll are: Senator Andy Uba (APC); Prof. Chukwuma Soludo (APGA); Mr. Valentine Ozigbo (PDP), and Dr. Obiora Okonkwo (ZLP).

Highly-placed sources at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter, said an influential National Commissioner from one of the South East states served as “courier.” Specifically, the unnamed senior INEC official is said to have dutifully distributed the huge cash to all those identified as critical to the success of the devious plan hat has the trappings of the worst electoral heist in the history of contemporary Nigerian politics.

To further demonstrate the seriousness attached to the scheme, wife of the said state chief executive is said to be coordinating some aspects of the “game,” which is believed to succeed largely. “Here’s the thing: a ranking opposition Governor in the South East zone of the country, has mobilised huge funds to the tune of 4million US dollars to compromise the governorship election in Anambra State slated for Saturday, No vember 6, 2021. “In fact, an influential INEC National Commissioner is serving as a courier for the said desperate chief executive, who wants his candidate of to emerge victorious, by hook or crook.

“The huge cash has since been disbursed by the senior official of the electoral body,” the trusted source said in confidence. Another source, who spoke in similar vein, said: “We are aware that a very powerful woman is also playing a fundamental role in this whole equation designed to compromise conelection at a time stakeholders are all unanimous on the need to sanitise the electoral process.

“Security sources said it is not unlikely, even as they have vowed to investigate and bring all those culpable to book. “Rest assured that we will not allow the November 6 Anambra poll to be compromised. “At the appropriate time, we will take in those involved; people must not be allowed to benefit from compromised processes, under any guise whatsoever,” one of the sources vowed.

