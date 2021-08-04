4m people threatened by hunger in N’East – Kallon

No fewer than 4.4 million people in the North- East region of the country are currently threatened by hunger. This much was disclosed by the United Nations Resident Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, while addressing commissioners of finance and budget in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Also at the meeting yesterday were permanent secretaries, security and humanitarian actors and other stakeholders in economic sector of the various states and Abuja, who converged on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for the 20th Joint Planning Board (JPB) and the National Council for Development Planning (NCDP) to chart a way to proffer sustainable solutions to the economic challenges facing the nation. Delivering his goodwill message at the JPB/ NCDP meeting held at the Government House, Maiduguri, Kallon said the United Nations would commence a new cycle of humanitarian programme planning for 2022 and beyond to reduce needs, risks and vulnerabilities of the affected people and provide durable solutions where feasible and safe to do.

This was happening against the backdrop of a combination of escalating conflict, displacement and loss of livelihoods from COVID-19, and a looming food insecurity and nutrition crisis that was putting at high risk no fewer than 4.4 million people, threatened by hunger, especially at the peak of the lean and dry season and well into the rainy season. Kallon represented by the UN Humanitarian Deputy Head of Office in Maiduguri, Mrs. Esty Sutyoko said: “I stand before you to deliver this goodwill message on behalf of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, who could not be here with you this morning at the opening of this august occasion due to unavoidable circumstance.”

“It is an honour and a privilege to be invited to the opening ceremony of the National Council on Development Planning meeting in Borno State and I would like to begin by acknowledging the excellent collaboration we have with the Government of Nigeria and the cooperation with the Federal Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the Governors of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

