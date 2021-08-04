News

4m people threatened by hunger in N’East – Kallon

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Comment(0)

No fewer than 4.4 million people in the North- East region of the country are currently threatened by hunger. This much was disclosed by the United Nations Resident Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, while addressing commissioners of finance and budget in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Also at the meeting yesterday were permanent secretaries, security and humanitarian actors and other stakeholders in economic sector of the various states and Abuja, who converged on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for the 20th Joint Planning Board (JPB) and the National Council for Development Planning (NCDP) to chart a way to proffer sustainable solutions to the economic challenges facing the nation. Delivering his goodwill message at the JPB/ NCDP meeting held at the Government House, Maiduguri, Kallon said the United Nations would commence a new cycle of humanitarian programme planning for 2022 and beyond to reduce needs, risks and vulnerabilities of the affected people and provide durable solutions where feasible and safe to do.

This was happening against the backdrop of a combination of escalating conflict, displacement and loss of livelihoods from COVID-19, and a looming food insecurity and nutrition crisis that was putting at high risk no fewer than 4.4 million people, threatened by hunger, especially at the peak of the lean and dry season and well into the rainy season. Kallon represented by the UN Humanitarian Deputy Head of Office in Maiduguri, Mrs. Esty Sutyoko said: “I stand before you to deliver this goodwill message on behalf of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, who could not be here with you this morning at the opening of this august occasion due to unavoidable circumstance.”

“It is an honour and a privilege to be invited to the opening ceremony of the National Council on Development Planning meeting in Borno State and I would like to begin by acknowledging the excellent collaboration we have with the Government of Nigeria and the cooperation with the Federal Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the Governors of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oniru partners African Group on regeneration of Iruland economy

Posted on Author  Muritala Ayinla

    As part of his determination to use his exposure and experience in public service to develop the kingdom, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal Abisogun II, has partnered with African Venture Philanthropy Alliance to boost the economy of Iruland and enhance the living standards of the residents of the kingdom.   […]
News

Biden lifts ban on Muslim migrants into U.S.

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

President Joe Biden of the United States of America hit the ground running on his first day in office, as he signed an executive action repealing two proclamations, informally known as the “Muslim ban” that restricted entry into the U.S. from majority-Muslim countries. He has directed the State Department to restart visa processing for individuals […]
News Top Stories

Attacks prelude to genocide, says ex-DIG, Okoye

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Ozo Celestine Okoye, yesterday said that he has been vindicated following the killings by the recently herdsmen in Ebonyi State. Okoye had a week ago raised the alarm in an interview published by Saturday Telegraph that there are 332 Fulani herdsmen settlements in the five states of the South […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica