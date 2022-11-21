News

4th Eloquence competition for schools holds Nov 26

Public speaking institute School of Eloquence is set to hold the 4th Eloquence Cup competition between seven Lagos-based public secondary schools on November 26.

This year’s public speaking contest scheduled to take place on the premises of the school at Osborne Phase 2 Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, will feature senior secondary school students.

The contestants will be seeking to claim glory for their respective schools and win prizes as they speak on the topic: “The Nigerian Youths and the ‘JAPA’ Syndrome – What is the Way Forward?”

Registrar Patience Essien said the Founder and Dean of the school Ubong Essien was inspired to start the competition through its “Catching Them Young” Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, after discovering that teaching the younger generation communication skills will help improve society.

She said: “The Eloquence Cup is a public speaking challenge between students in government-owned secondary schools. “The students are assigned a topic of general interest upon which they are to speak before an audience which includes, students and teachers of competing schools, alums from the School of Eloquence, the School’s Board members and other members of society.

“The winning school takes the trophy, and we also have prizes for the participating in-dividual students that excel in the competition, from laptops to tablets to cash. “The maiden edition was won by King’s College in 2017, while Queens College won the last edition in 2021.

“It has been a fascinating journey because when you see this younger generation in action and speaking on topics of national importance, you will appreciate how knowledgeable the students are and the bright future that awaits them “Contestants will be drawn from Queens College (Defending Champions); Kings College; Dairy Farm Senior Secondary School, Agege; St. Gregory’s College; State Senior High School, Agege; CMS Grammar School and St. Finbarr’s College, Yaba.”

 

