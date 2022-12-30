News

4th Mainland Bridge: Lagos govt set to unveil preferred bidder

The preferred bidder for the 38-kilometer Fourth Mainland Bridge project is about to be revealed, according to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Recall that residents have received Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to announce the preferred bidder before January 1, 2023 at several forums. Also, the state government had chosen Mota- Engil (Nigeria and Africa) CCCC and CRBC conjunction, CGGC-CGC Joint Venture, and CCECC and CRCCIG Consortium from a shortlist of three bidders for the Request For Proposal, RFP Stage II. According to a source, “All arrangements have been concluded by the Governor to address the media on Friday, at Alausa, Ikeja.

Eight roads– Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway, Lagos/ Abuja highway, Benin/ Sagamu, and Igbogbo/Lagos would aligned with the Fourth Bridge. The project, estimated to cost about $2.5 billion, would be delivered through the Public-Private Partnership initiative and tolled for two years. Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, said the state government had carried along the over 48 estates, traditional rulers and others that would be affected by the bridge. Adeyoye advised individuals impatient for the project to get going to exercise patience, claiming that the bridge’s drawbacks pale in comparison to its benefits.

She said the bridge will have a positive economic impact because the inadequate road system had forced numerous firms to relocate or close their doors. When finished, she claims that the bridge and the roads would generate over 10,000 jobs. He added that the bridge would reduce travel time from three hours to roughly thirty minutes. She provided stakeholders with reassurance that the government would fairly compensate anyone harmed by the bridge.

 

