4th Mainland Bridge: Lagos pledges to compensate landowners

The Lagos State government ye s t e r d ay promised to compensate the owners for the land to be used for the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, made the pledge during a stakeholders’ event. The panel review for the ESIA report on the Lagos fourth mainland bridge project is the last evaluation before the project is approved at the ESIA level, according to Adeyoye, who was represented by the project director Tokunbo Ajanaku. She said: “You see that the quality of inputs from everyone has been relevant and they all speak like owners of the project.” Adeyoye added: “This project passes through Lagos and Ogun states so it is a Lagos State initiative for Lagos State and Ogun State, driven by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and that means all of the corridors within Lagos and those within Ogun State, will see a unified and integrated approach to settlement, and that is what we will do, and each party will be compensated appropriately where necessary and resettled for approval.”

 

