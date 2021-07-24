Metro & Crime

5 abducted members of Maritime Workers Union, others regain freedom in Rivers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The eight Nigerians, among them five members of the Maritime Workers of Nigeria (MWUN), kidnaped by gunmen in Rivers State waters on Monday have regained their freedom.
The release of the abducted travellers, which occurred on Saturday evening, is sequel to the intervension of the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh and other stakeholders.

The DG of NIMASA broke the news after a phone conversation with the President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigerian (MWUN), Comrade Adewale Adeyanju at about 8:15pm on Saturday.

The abductees are believed to be in good physical condition and the MWUN President General is expected to provide detailed report on the incidents surrounding the abduction early next week.

The eight persons were travelling to Port Harcourt from Kula area in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, before the gunmen abducted them on the Kula-Abonnema waterway.

More information will be made available to the public in due course.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Suspected herdsmen kill four hunters in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Four local hunters were reportedly ambushed and killed by suspected herdsmen in Faje community in the Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday evening. New Telegraph investigation gathered that there were five local hunters, otherwise called ‘Community Vigilance Members’, on two motorcycles, that were attacked by their assailants at about 7:00pm at a […]
Metro & Crime

I lost N52m property to #EndSARS protests –APC stalwart

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

PDP seeks compensation for burnt secretariat A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Ife Oyedele (an engineer), yesterday said he lost property worth N52 million to the violence which dogged the #EndSARS protests. He stated this before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to investigate cases of police […]
Metro & Crime

One killed, 18 abducted in Niger community

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Armed men have attacked the Kapana community in Munya Local Government Area, killed one person and ab-ducted 18 others. The bandits, who invaded the community on Tuesday night, shot sporadically to scare the villagers. They wounded several of the villagers who tried to escape. A man told our correspondent on the phone that the villagers, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica