5 arraigned for harassing LASTMA official

The Samuel Ilori Mag i s t r a t e ’ s Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, has remanded Sodiq Azeez, 24, Elijah Okungboye, 27, Ismaila Adeagbo, 27, Ramon Dauda, 31 and Ismail Raji, 22, for assaulting a LASTMA official.

According to the Prosecutor, Mr Innocent Odugbo, the defendants committed the offence on October 5, 2021 at Moshalashi Round about, Idimu Egbeda Road, Alimosho, Lagos in the Ikeja Magisterial District.

Odugbo told the court that the defendants attacked the LASTMA official, Ayetero Oladimeji by hitting him with fist blow and kicking him all over his body.

The Prosecutor further added that the offence is contrary to section 174 and punishable under section 174 of the criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr M.A Owolabi, who presided over the case, ordered that a sum of N50,000 with one year tax be paid for bail and adjourned the case till November 8, 2021

