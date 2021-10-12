Metro & Crime

5 arraigned for harassing LASTMA official

Posted on Author Ebube Eruchalu Comment(0)

The Samuel Ilori Mag i s t r a t e ’ s Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, has remanded Sodiq Azeez, 24, Elijah Okungboye, 27, Ismaila Adeagbo, 27, Ramon Dauda, 31 and Ismail Raji, 22, for assaulting a LASTMA official.

 

According to the Prosecutor, Mr Innocent Odugbo, the defendants committed the offence on October 5, 2021 at Moshalashi Round about, Idimu Egbeda Road, Alimosho, Lagos in the Ikeja  Magisterial District.

 

Odugbo told the court that the defendants attacked the LASTMA official, Ayetero Oladimeji by hitting him with fist blow and kicking him all over his body.

 

The Prosecutor further added that the offence is contrary to section 174 and punishable under section 174 of the criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015.

 

The Chief Magistrate, Mr M.A Owolabi, who presided over the case, ordered that a sum of N50,000 with one year tax be paid for bail and adjourned the case till November 8, 2021

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Panic in Umuahia as suspected armed robbers kill policeman

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji,

Police formations in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, including the Central Police Station, CPS, and the state command headquarters, Friday reinforced the barricade protection to the facilities following an armed robbery attack in which a policeman was killed. Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers Friday afternoon reportedly killed a police officer, robbed a foreigner believed […]
Metro & Crime

Mohammed Fawehinmi: Family restricts entry to home over COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  John Chikezie The family of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi Thursday restricted members of the public who came to pay condolence over the death of Mohammed, from accessing their Ikeja GRA, residence. The 52-year-old Mohammed died Wednesday morning in a Lagos hospital where he was rushed to after he complained of shortness of breathe. As […]
Metro & Crime

Two men in Oyo Police net over fake POS alert

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Men of the Oyo State Police Command have arrested two fraudsters who have been defrauding innocent residents of the state by buying goods, collecting money from Point of Sales (POS) operators using fake bank alerts. The duo of Olayide Olumide, 31, and Oluwemimo Adeyanju, 27, according to the police, have been purchasing clothing materials and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica