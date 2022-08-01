5 banks’ Q2 2022 gross earnings hit N1.1trn

Lenders’ total assets now N64.32trn

Despite the challenging operating environment, five banks in the country have recorded total gross earnings of N1.10trillion in the first six months of this year, representing a growth of 18.92 per cent compared with the N928.42billion that the financial institutions posted in the corresponding period of 2021, according to their unaudited results for the first half ended June 30, 2022.

The banks are FBNHoldings Plc (the holding company of FirstBank of Nigeria Ltd), Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and Unity Bank Plc.

The gross earnings represent the total amount of income earned by the lenders from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the unaudited financial statements for the first half ended June 30, 2022 released by the five banks shows that ETI grew its gross earnings by 14.6 per cent to N503.63billion in H1’ 2022 from N439.49billion in the corresponding period of last year. FBNHoldings also showed strong growth in gross earnings, as these rose by 22.4 per cent to N359.2billion in the period under review from N293.4 billion in H1’21.

The growth was driven by a 40.6 per cent year-on-year (y/y) increase in interest income to N226.4billion. In addition, the company’s customer loans and advances(net) increased by 17.3 per cent year-on- year to N3.38trillion in the period under review from N2.88trillion as at the end of last year.

FCMB’s gross earnings for H1’22 stood at N126.22billion as against the N94.23billion that the Tier-2 lender posted in the corresponding period of last year.

Similarly, Union Bank recorded gross earnings of N87.4billion in the period under review, indicating a 12.5 per cent growth compared with N77.7billion in H1’21. Unity Bank’s unaudited financial statements for the first half ended June 30, 2022, indicate that gross earnings rose by 17.09 per cent to N27.6billion from N23.6billion in the corresponding period of last year.

Analysts note that despite adverse global economic conditions, occasioned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which are propelling a sharp rise in inflation as well as weakening local currencies in most countries including Nigeria, the nation’s banks seem to have posted a strong performance in the first half of this year given the unaudited financial statements so far released by some of the lenders.

For instance, commenting on FBNH’s H1’22 financial statements, the company’s Group Managing Director, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, said: “FBN Holdings continues to demonstrate resilient performance despite the challenging operating environment with an impressive improvement in revenue and profitability.

For the half year 2022, gross earnings and profit before tax grew by 22 per cent y-o-y and 45 per cent y-o-y to N359.2 billion and N65.7 billion respectively. Furthermore, we continue to see good progress across our performance metrics, which remain in line with our focus on driving sustainable growth.

“The Group remains committed in its transformation drive, which has resulted in stronger balance sheet and better asset quality with nonperforming loans closing at 5.4 per cent at H1’22. Similarly, risk management capability remains robust across the Group supporting the drive for enhanced earnings for sustainable capital accretion.

During the period, cost to income ratio remained flat y-o-y despite the inflationary and currency pressure, as we continue to focus on optimising overall efficiency.

“Our strategic intent remains unchanged in optimising opportunities that drive growth in revenue, profitability, capital accretion and overall operational efficiency that delivers sustainable value to our stakeholders.”

In the same vein, commenting on Union Bank of Nigeria’s unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Chief Executive of the bank, Mudassir Amray, said: “Following the successful acquisition of majority shares of the bank by Titan Trust Bank, we are now focused on strengthening the core business and improving operational efficiencies across board.

