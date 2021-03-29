5 banks rake in N16.9trn deposits amid Covid-19

As it did in many other parts of the world, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic appears to have triggered a surge in Nigerian banks customer deposits last year, according to audited FY’20 results so far released by the lenders.

New Telegraph’s analysis of five deposit money banks’ audited FY’20 financial statements, for instance, shows that they increased their total customer depos

its by 36.3 per cent to N16.9 trillion last year from N12.4 trillion in 2019. The banks are Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Union Bank and FCMB.

A breakdown of the results indicates that UBA’s customer deposits jumped by 48.1 per cent to N5.7 trillion last year compared with the N3.8 trillion it reported for the end of 2019. It was followed by Zenith Bank, which saw its custom er deposits grow by 25 per cent to N5.3 trillion in 2020, from N4.3 trillion that the Tier 1 lender reported for the previous year.

Also, GTB reported customer deposits of N3.5 trillion for last year, which is an increase of 38.6 per cent over the N2.5 trillion it recorded for 2019. Similarly, FCMB’s audited FY’20 financial statements show that its customer deposits increased to N1.3 trillion from N943.08 billion that the lender reported at the end of the 2019 financial year.

In the same vein, Union Bank’s audited FY’20 financial statements indicate that its customer deposits grew by 27.6 per cent to N1.1 trillion from N886.3 billion in the previous year.

While fierce competition for deposit among DMBs and also from fintechs has, in recent years, pushed lenders into devising innovate deposit mobilisation strategies, resulting in customer deposits numbers heading north, analysts attribute last year’s surge in the deposits to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) policies, which led to a drop in interest rates for savings accounts and fixed income investments, as well as the effects of the COVID-19. For instance, attributing the surge in customer deposits primarily to the apex bank’s measures, a financial analyst, Mr. Idika Aja, said in a chat with New Telegraph that: “The increase in customer deposits is not unconnected with the CBN’s policies on treasury bills and generally fixed income low rates environment. These shrank investment outlets, coupled with investors’ fear of investing in the stock market.”

Also, a banking industry source told New Telegraph that while the pandemic clearly negatively impacted businesses and individuals, the concerns and uncertainties it triggered seem to have made a lot of bank customers to prefer leaving their money in savings accounts rather investing in risky ventures.

The bank official disclosed that the COVID-19 restrictions also pushed lenders into aggressively using mobile apps, USSD codes, internet banking, and social media to attract customer deposits.

Commenting on the bank’s FY’20 performance, UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, said: “We ended a very challenging year on a reassuring note.

The bank recorded double-digit growth in both our top and bottom lines, as gross earnings and after-tax profit grew 10.8 per cent and 27.7 per cent to N620.4 billion and N113.8 billon respectively.

“Despite the tumultuous impact of COVID-19 globally and across our 23 countries of operation, we created N519.0 billion additional loans as we continued to support our customers and their businesses. Customer deposits grew 48.1 per cent to N5.7 trillion, driven primarily by additional N1.8 trillion in low-cost deposits.”

Also speaking on Union Bank’s FY’20 numbers, the lender’s CEO, Mr. Emeka Emuwa, said: “The bank has delivered a strong set of results notwithstanding the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and the wider economy, enabling the board of directors to continue to return value to shareholders with a proposed dividend payment for the second year in a row.

“The pandemic accelerated trends in customer behaviour and we have seen rapid increase in digital adoption with a 38 per cent Y-o-Y increase in active users on our UnionMobile channel with total active users now at 2.9 million.

Our UnionOne and Union360 platforms for businesses grew by 11 per cent from 25,000 users to 27,700 users. 94 per cent of transactions in the bank are now done digitally, up from 89 per cent in 2019.”

As Chief Financial Officer at Union Bank, Joe Mbulu also noted in his comments on the lender’s FY’20 result that “customer deposits hit a milestone during the year, crossing the N1 trillion mark to N1,131.1 billion from N886.3 billion in FY’19, an increase of 27.1 per cent. Low cost deposits were up by 17 per cent, constituting 68 per cent of total deposits, helping to push cost of funds down by 1.4 per cent.”

Analysts, however, point out that the surge in customer deposits, amid the pandemic last year, was not peculiar to the Nigerian banking industry.

According to a report late last year, the pandemic triggered a surge in euro zone bank deposits. Specifically, European Central Bank (ECB) data showed that companies and households across the Eurozone increased their deposits at banks by 184 billion euros in July.

