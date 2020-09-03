5 Cameroonian in police net for alleged kidnapping

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested 11 persons, including five Cameroonian nationals for alleged kidnapping and drug related offences in the state.

According to a release signed by the Cross River Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh and made available to journalists in Calabar, a team of Policemen attached to Marine Division in Mfum, Etung Local Government Area, were on routine patrol of waterways on August 28 and when arrested the five Cameroonians suspected to be members of the separatist movement in Cameroun known as ‘Ambazonia’.

Jimoh said: “They had kidnapped about 11 persons including Nigerians and Cameroonians to their forest based in Cameroon before they were apprehended.

“It will interest you to know that they had a 16-year-old among them and three revolvers were recovered from them including five live cartridges. Investigation has since commenced and further development will be communicated,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...