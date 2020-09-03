Metro & Crime

5 Cameroonian in police net for alleged kidnapping

Posted on Author Clement James, Comment(0)

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested 11 persons, including five Cameroonian nationals for alleged kidnapping and drug related offences in the state.
According to a release signed by the Cross River Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh and made available to journalists in Calabar, a team of Policemen attached to Marine Division in Mfum, Etung Local Government Area, were on routine patrol of waterways on August 28 and when arrested the five Cameroonians suspected to be members of the separatist movement in Cameroun known as ‘Ambazonia’.
Jimoh said: “They had kidnapped about 11 persons including Nigerians and Cameroonians to their forest based in Cameroon before they were apprehended.
“It will interest you to know that they had a 16-year-old among them and three revolvers were recovered from them including five live cartridges. Investigation has since commenced and further development will be communicated,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi bullion van robbery suspects not our personnel –Army

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Nigerian Army yesterday in Enugu denied involvement of its personnel in last week’s botched but fatal bullion van heist where four policemen were killed at Ezzamgbo junction in Ebonyi State. The Army said the purported ‘soldiers’ allegedly arrested for bullion van robbery operation were not her personnel, but long dismissed soldiers. Deputy Director, Army […]
Metro & Crime

Work on N19bn Etebi Enwang bridge suffers setback

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Tony Anichebe UYO. With less than three years to the end of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration in Akwa Ibom, work has stagnated at the Etebi Enwang bridge in Mbo Local Government Area of the state.   The bridge, the bigger of the two along the 24kilometre Etebi Enwang road was one of the flagship projects […]
Metro & Crime

Nigerian arrested in India for duping people on Linkedin, Facebook

Posted on Author Reporter

  A32-year-old Nigerian national was arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 44.25 lakh by posing as an executive of a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company selling herbal seeds, police said on Sunday. The accused was identified as Okeleve Frankline Chibundom, who was staying in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area. He along with his live-in partner duped […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: