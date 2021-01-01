5 classic must-watch films by Chico Ejiro

The Nigerian film industry woke up to the sad news of the passing of one of its contemporary pioneers, Chico Maziakpono Ejiro, on Christmas Day. Ejiro reportedly died from a seizure stemming from heart complications in the early hours of December 25, 2020 after concluding production of his latest film on Christmas Eve.

He was 57. Until his death, he arguably held the record of the Nollywood filmmaker with the highest number of movies directed. He owned a production company called Grand Touch Pictures and directed over 80 films within a 5-year period, each shot in as little as three to five days, there By earning the sobriquet of “papa- pa” filmmaker.

The Delta State-born producer, popularly regarded as “Mr. Prolific”, was known for his blockbusters such as ‘Silent Night’, ‘Blood Money’, ‘Deadly Affair’, among several other notable films. To celebrate Chico Ejiro, we lists five classic films that established the truly prolific filmmaker’s career: Full Moon (1998), Silent Night (1996) Outkast (2001/2002), Ashanti (2003) and Deadly Desire (2004)

Like this: Like Loading...