News Top Stories

5 days sit-at-home order in S’East not authorised –IPOB

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked residents of the South East to ignore a call by faceless video poster ordering the people of the area to stay at home for five days, consecutively. The faceless video poster, who claimed to be a Biafra agitator, had ordered for sitat- home in the South East on 9th,10th, 11th, 12th and 14th of December, adding that anybody that would ignore the order would face death. But IPOB yesterday disowned the announcement in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful.

The group’s statementreadinpart:“ Theglobal family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great prophet and indefatigable liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wish to state unequivocally to the people of Biafra, friends of Biafra, and lovers of Biafra freedom that IPOB leadership did not issueanysit-at-homeorderon 9th,10th, 11th, 12th, 13thor14th of December, 2022. “IPOBneverissuedanysitat- home order on these days mentioned above because we are not miscreants, senseless, or jobless people.

“Every Biafran and residents in Biafra land should ignore such order from untrained and brainless individuals whose agenda is to make Biafra agitation unattractive to our people. Every Biafran must go to their normal business on those days. “IPOB who is concerned about our people cannot issue such brainless uncaring fiveday consecutive sit-at-home order to suffer our people during this critical time of the year when people are trying to makeupintheir businesses for the year.

“The conception of consecutive five-day sit-at-home by a Nigeria agent and his sponsors is to show the level of wickednessandhatredthey haveagainstourpeople. Their agenda is to create insecurity and unnecessary hardships to make our people jettison Biafra freedom. How wicked! “Again, everyonehashisor her rights to go and collect his or her PVC from their polling and registration centres without molestations. IPOB never boycott election and has nothing to do with Nigeria’s shambolic elections. “Our people should be prepared and ready to confront any fool who dares to enforce such wicked sit-athome.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

How unplanned migrations undermine Nigeria’s growth –Iheme

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, OWERRI

Movie producer and founder of Vantage Migration, Dr Linda Iheme, has decried the high rate of unplanned migration of Nigerians, especially among the youths, stressing that such trend posed serious challenge to the growth and development of the country.   Iheme, who is also an education consultant, stated this while announcing the unveiling of her […]
News

Study links early evening workouts to better sleep

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Canada have found that exercise performed just before going to bed could alter how people sleep. The analysis by researchers at Concordia University in Canada, found that there were sleep benefits when a user exercised and ended the exercise two hours before bedtime. The goal was to determine how a single intensive exercise […]
News

Don’t scramble for 2023 guber ticket, Udoedeghe warns A’Ibom APC chieftains

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Tony Anichebe, Uyo   National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Senator John James Udoedghe has warned  members of the party in Akwa Ibom to stop fighting among themselves over 2023 governorship  ticket of the party as he remains authentic candidate for next election in the state. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica