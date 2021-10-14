5 die, 2 hospitalised from petrol tanker inferno

…70 tricycles, 50 motorcycles burnt

No fewer than three persons were reported dead while two others are hospitalized as a result of fire explosions from a petrol tanker in Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa State. Confirming the incident, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADDEMA), Dr Muhammad Sulaiman, said three people had died while two others were receiving treatment at a hospital. Dr Muhammad Suleiman said his agency, in conjunction with se-curity agencies, has rendered the immediate assistance and cleared all the debris at the scene. An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, said the fire started at a filling station in the early hours of yesterday when fuel was being siphoned from a petrol tanker directly into hundreds of jerry cans at Kasuwan Gyela.

Our correspondent gathered that Mubi, a commercial border town, is noted as a smuggling hub with smugglers ferrying jerry cans of petrol overnight into Cameroon.

Mohammed Salem, opined that at least five people were burnt to death as a result of the inferno while many sustained injuries. He said that he participated in the burial of three brothers who died as a result of the incident. He recalled that over 70 tricycles and 50 motorcycles parked around the filling station were destroyed in the inferno.

