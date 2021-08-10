5 die in auto crash in Ibadan

Five persons lost their lives yesterday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, when a driver of a Mack truck lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure and crashed into a taxi conveying six persons.

The accident happened around 7.00 a.m. along the New Ife Road, Celica area in the Egbeda Local Government Area of the state. It caused a traffic gridlock for hours which was later cleared by a combination of men of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Oyo State Fire Fighters, and the Police.

Confirming the accident, the State Sector Commandant of the FRSC, Mrs Uche Chukwura told New Telegraph that “Five persons died in the accident: three (3) male adults and two (2) female adults.

The accident was caused by brake failure of the Mack truck in which the driver lost its control and hit the Micra taxi. It later skidded off the road into a ditch.

The bodies of the five dead persons have been taken to the Adeoyo State Hospital and deposit at its morgue,” she explained.

An eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Sunday, explained that the fully loaded truck skidded off the road with the taxi before plunging into a nearby ditch.

He revealed that the taxi was about to enter the road when the truck crashed into it. Sunday also explained that there were six (6) people in the taxi at the time of the accident.

However, no fewer than four of the victims were immediately confirmed dead.

