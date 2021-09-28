5 feared dead, 19 hospitalised in fresh cholera outbreak

Five persons have been feared dead in fresh cholera outbreak in Izizi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The fresh outbreak was recorded in Ndiegu-itsu village in Ndieze-Echi community, Izzi Lo- cal Government Area of the state A source in the area told our correspondent that five persons died from the outbreak while 19 others were hospitalised.

The source said, “From available information, five persons died while 19 are seriously sick.”

It could not be independently confirmed if any casualty was recorded in the outbreak even as the state government maintained that nobody died.

But the state Commissioner for Health, Daniel Umezuruike confirmed the fresh outbreak when contacted. He however debunked the casualty figures. He said his Ministry rushed the sick patients to the state government owned General Hospital in Iboko, in the same local government area for treatment.

