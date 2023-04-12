5 injured, vehicles vandalised as 2 Lagos communities clash over land, stool

There was pandemonium in Isheri Oke, in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State recently as two families fought over land and the traditional stool of the community.

It was learnt that the Isheri Olofin Royal family came into Isheri Oke to implement court order in their favour and to also take over the Baale stool. It was in the process that youths from Bankole family allegedly attacked the Isheri Olofin Royal family and the court sheriff who came to implement the court order where not spare. The youths allegedly went on rampage and attacked the Isheri Olofin family injuring five persons, vandalising property and some vehicles parked on the street and in the compound of one of the family member of Isheri Olofin. According to the Secretary of Isheri Olofin Royal family, Prince Akintunde Kudoro, after the right of occupancy of Isheri Olofin Royal family of the parcel of land and being section 5 in the composite survey plan of No. ADAK/01/LA/2006 and was up- held by the court of Appeal from suit No. ID/1664/99 at the Ikeja Division of the High Court of Lagos State.

He said after receiving court judgement, we wrote to the residents of Isheri Oke to inform them and market women too were notified. “When we eventually decided to come to implement the order, some youths of Isheri Oke were attacking us and the sheriff of the high Court who was coming to execute the order was attacked too.

We were not fighting them. We were going round when we suddenly saw over two hundred thugs led by one Saheed and attack us in the Palace of Isheri Olofin Royal family and destroyed many things and vehicles in the compound.”