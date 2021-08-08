5 killed as soldiers foil attacks in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government, yesterday, disclosed that five persons have been killed by bandits and reprisal attacks in the state. Government also said troops foil two kidnap attempts, rescue six citizens and also repelled some attacks across the state.

A statement by the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan called on residents not to take the law into their hands, but strive to support the state government’s peace efforts.

Aruwan said, “The Kaduna State Government has renewed appeals to citizens to end deadly cycles of violence, following reports from security agencies that five people were killed in a series of attacks within Zangon Kataf local government area.”

According to the reports, “a 10-year-old herder was killed by unidentified persons around Madauchi Forest, Zangon Kataf LGA. “An attack was also reported in Kurmin Masara along Bakin Kogi in Atyap Chiefdom. One resident, Philip Magu was killed during the attack, before the assailants were repelled by a combined team of Operation Safe Haven and Police Special Tactical Squad.

“Gunmen also attacked the Jankasa general area around the Zangon Kataf/Kaura LGA boundaries.

Troops also repelled the assailants, but one resident (identified simply as Haruna) was shot dead in his farm by the fleeing miscreants.” In a related development, “Troops of Operation Safe Haven have reported to the Kaduna State Government that two kidnap attempts were foiled at different locations within Jema’a local government area, resulting in the rescue of six citizens.”

According to the reports, “an incident occurred along the Badde-Ungwan Ayaba- Keffi road, where bandits attempted to abduct the occupants of a commercial vehicle approaching from Abuja.

“The troops responded to a distress call and on arriving the scene, recovered five abducted passengers after a search-and-rescue exercise.

“In another incident, the troops rescued one David Danladi along the Fanock- Kyayya-Keffi road, Jema’a LGA, after he had been abducted from his vehicle by bandits. “He was rescued with minor leg injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Like this: Like Loading...