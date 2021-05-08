5 Nigerian celebrities who have welcomed babies in recent times

Like previous years, 2021 has also witnessed a sizeable number of popular celebrities in the entertainment industry who have had their status elevated to that of parenthood. Although some of them kept the news as a piece of juicy surprise for their fans and followers, there were others who happily posted about their new babies at the moment of arrival. In the mood of celebrating these individuals who have now been saddled with the responsibility of parenthood, Saturday Telegraph has compiled a list of new celebrity mothers and fathers.

Kizz Daniel

The singer is among a few who took their fans by surprise. He recently shared the news on Instagram. The Woju crooner didn’t welcome just one boy but two of them. Kizz announced their names as Jelani and Jalil.

Seun Ajayi

Unlike others on this list who are first-timers, the actor welcomed baby number two with his beautiful wife.

Banky W and Adesua

Social media went agog with excitement after the much-loved celebrity couple, Banky and Adesua, shared the news that they have welcomed a baby boy a couple of weeks ago. Bukunmi Oluwasina The young actress announced the news of her baby’s arrival by sharing beautiful baby-bump photos which were taken when she was still heavily pregnant.

Dotman

The 27-year-old singer became a first-time dad two weeks ago. Dotman and his girlfriend welcomed a baby boy in the US.

