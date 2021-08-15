5 Nigerian start-ups raise $57.65m in one month

Five of Nigeria’s young tech companies raised a total of $57.65 million in seed funding in July this year, Sunday Telegraph has learnt. This is even as foreign investments in the country’s start-up ecosystem continue to grow.

According to the new series of funding compiled by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the investors’ interests are mostly on companies offering financial services with technology, fintechs. From the announcements made in July, four out of the five start-ups that secured funding are fintechs while one offers health solutions.

Top on the list of the companies that attracted funding in the month under review is fintech startup FairMoney.

The company secured a USD 42 million Series B raise to diversify its offerings and expand to ‘become the financial hub for its users. Tiger Global Management led the round, while existing investors from the company’s previous rounds, DST Partners, Flourish Ventures, Newfund, and Speedinvest, also participated.

The investment came after FairMoney raised EUR 10 million Series A in 2019 and EUR 1.2 million seed in 2018.

Similarly, Nigeria rentreporting fintech Esusu, raised a $10 million Serie A funding round worth $10 million by Motley Fool Ventures with participation from Predictive VC, The Equity Alliance, and other top angel investors. Esusu reports rental payments to major credit bureaus and allows renters to build their credit histories.

The company said it is aiming at serving the underserved populations with the new funding. Healthtech start-up, RxAll, also raised USD 3.15 million in funding in the month. The start-up, which is based in Nigeria and the United States, employs deep technology to provide high-quality medication to patients.

The new funding is to expand into new countries and further enhance its technology. Launch Africa led the funding round, with participation from SOSV’s HAX and Keisuke Honda’s KSK fund. In the same month, Nigerian Investment-Tech Start-up, Chaka also raised $1.5million Pre-seed, Led by Breyer Capital.

Other investors in the round include Future Africa, Golden Palm Investments, Seedstars, Musha Ventures, and 4DX Ventures. Founded in 2019 by Tosin Osibodu, Chaka enables Nigerians to invest in local and global companies from the comfort of their phones. Also, PayHippo, a financial technology start-up based in Nigeria raised $1million pre-seed for its large scale expansion.

The start-up said it is looking to expand to other Nigerian cities as well as build its team of engineers. PayHippo was founded in January 2020 with the goal of providing SMEs with access to financing as well as help build credit scores.

This is something conventional banks struggle with as they offer limited financial access to these businesses despite controlling two-thirds of the country’s economy. Speaking about the fund raise, co-founder of PayHippo, Chioma Okotcha, said: “As a fintech company, the tech component of what we build is so important because that’s really what drives how we can access the credit readiness of that SME and how much to give them.

The tech does all this calculation in the backend, works out the underwriting, evaluates who the customer is, and we’re able to give a loan that is within a safe range.” Meanwhile, two other start-ups also raised an undisclosed amount from foreign investors in the month under review.

According to the NIPC’s compilation, selfservice ticketing platform, Tix Africa closed a six-figure preseed round to scale its event apps.

The company also plans to expand operations to Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, and Egypt in H2 of 2021. Similarly, fintech start-up, TeamApt, which provides financial services for the underserved mass market also announced the completion of its series B funding round in the month.

The undisclosed funding will see the company extend its offerings directly to customers and micro- SMEs, giving them access to the financial access lifelines they need to succeed while expanding its solutions beyond Nigeria.

Throughout last year, Nigerian start-ups were reported to have raised a total of $300 million. Analysts see this year’s investments exceeding that as the startups have raised close to that figure in just seven months of 2021.

Earlier in March, two leading fintechs in the country had raised close to $200 million in investments within the month.

First was Flutterwave, which announced that it has closed a $170 million deal, which raised the company’s value to over $1 billion. New York-based private investment firm Avenir Growth Capital and U.S. hedge fund and investment firm Tiger Global led the Series C round.

Thereafter, Kuda Bank raised $25 million in a Series A round to continue to provide a modern banking service for Africans and the African in Diaspora.

The funding round was led by New York-based venture capital, Valar Ventures, with participation from existing investor, Target Global, an international venture capital firm headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and several other existing investors

Like this: Like Loading...