5 Nigerian youth tour operators named Best Travellers in 2021

Travellers Awards will this year add a new and definitive category to its growing list of award categories as its crown five top Best Travellers in Nigeria for 2021. The five Nigerian youth tour operators who are members of the Naija7 Wonders and 100 Tourism Club, are: Bolaji Seun, Nwachukwu Kingsley Uzoma, Iyiola Mariam, Umeokoli Cordis-Maria and Makanjuola Ibrahim Over the years they have made waves with their unique and adventurous tour packages especially going the extra mile in discovering new destinations across the country and promoting tours to these destinations.

A measure of their passion for domestic tours and adventurous nature is the recent trip to Yusufari desert in Yusufari Local Government Area of Yobe State by four of them, they are: Nwachukwu Kingsley Uzoma, Iyiola Mariam, Umeokoli Cordis-Maria and Makanjuola Ibrahim. Nigerians are quite familiar with the Sand Dunes Safari package in places like Dubai, which is attracting heavy traffic yearly but no one is aware of the fact that Nigeria too has an expanse and in suffusing ambience of Sand Dunes in Yusufari desert.

Their visit to the site has proved that Nigeria is blessed with a sellable Sand Dunes Safari. All that is needed is to develop it into a destination as Dubai has done with theirs. What is even more unique about the destination is the fact that it comes with added value for tourists especially those interested in nature trail and eco – tourism, as it is within the same circuit of two of the three sectors of Chad Basin National Park; Bade-Nguru Wetlands and Bulatura sectors. This reporter once visited the destination in the course of exploring the national park years back.

Project Coordinator of Naija7 Wonders, Ikechi Uko, expressed delight over the achievements of the five youths, commending them for their passion and daring spirit to conquer great heights. ‘‘Congratulations for making us happy this New Year,’’ he said while naming them the best five Nigerian travellers in Nigeria in 2021. ‘‘Small seeds grow into mighty oaks. These are the early days of mighty tourism oaks,’’ he added. According to him, they will be honoured at Abuja Jabamah holding between March 11 and 12 in Abuja.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...