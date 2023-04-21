5 policemen, couple killed by armed assailants in Imo

Gunmen on Friday shot and killed five policemen in a surprise attack at Okpala junction in the Ngor Okpala Council Area of Imo State. A couple and shop owners in the area identified as Mr and Mrs Chinaka Nwagu, who hailed from Amankwo Okpala community, were also hit and killed in the hail of gunfire. A source told our correspondent that the slain cops drove from the neighbouring Aboh Mbaise Police Division to eat at the junction when they were attacked. He said that while the policemen were eating, some gunmen drove to the scene and opened fire on them. Furthermore, he said that while three police were shot dead at the scene, two others fled to a nearby shop but their attackers pursued them to the shop, killed them and equally killed a couple, who owned the shop they ran into. The eyewitness disclosed that after killing the policemen, the gunmen took away their five rifles before fleeing the scene of crime. He added: “This is horrible. The innocent shop owners are a couple, who just relocated from Lagos about a year ago. We just deposited their bodies at the morgue. Our market has been shut down and people have deserted the area out of fear.” When contacted, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, said he was yet to get any brief on the incident. He, however, promised to make further enquiries.