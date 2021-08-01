5 states to benefit from FG’s N143bn roads’ refunds

Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

The Minister of State for Works Eng. Abubakar Aliyu, has said that no fewer than five states will benefit from the refund of N143 billion, which the Federal Government intends to give to them, for the federal roads constructed by some states.

The minister, who was in Kebbi State to assess the situation of such roads, disclosed this over the weekend when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Atiku Bagudu at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, adding that the aim of the visit was to ascertain the level of work executed by the state government on the construction of some federal roads in the state.

“Out of the total distance of roads we have across the country, 34,000 kms plus are under the jurisdiction of the Federal Government out of which we are currently working on over 13,000 kms simultaneously with over 800 contracts currently ongoing.

He said further that before now, some states found it extremely necessary to approach the Federal Government to seek permission to construct federal roads that were deplorable conditions.

“The Federal Government gives them the permission and reimburses them later” he added.

Speaking further he said: “Before 2016 or around that period, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) set up a committee to verify and clear road construction executed by some state governments.

“The committee, headed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Hon. Babatunde Raji Fashola, was able to clear and verify 25 states who had built Federal Government roads”.

In his remarks, Governor Bagudu Abubakar Atiku, who appreciated the minister for the visit, applauded the present administration for completing one of the legacy roads it inherited, the Sokoto-Tambuwal-Kontagora road.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Abubakar Chika-Ladan told the governor that he led the visitors on the inspection of the Dabai-Mahuta-Koko road which was constructed in 2006 at the cost of N4.8 billion as well as the 45km Malando-Garin Baka-Ngaski road which gulped N2.2 billion in 2007.

