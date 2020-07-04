5 swap posts as Kwara gov announces minor cabinet reshuffle

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, yesterday announced a minor cabinet reshuffle involving five commissioners who are to move from one ministry to the other. Those affected are the Commissioner for Communication, Mr. Olanrewaju Murtala, who moves to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; and Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Harriet Adenike Afolabi Oshatimehin, who goes to the Ministry of Communication. According to a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, said the Commissioner for Environment, Aliyu Mohammed Saifudeen, switches to the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development; Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Hajia Aisha Ahman-Pategi, moves to the Ministry of Special Duties; while the Commissioner for Special Duties, Funke Juliana Oyedun, goes to the Ministry of Environment.

However, it was gathered that that reshuffle emerged on a day the governor commended the BUA Group for donating three ambulance buses to the Kwara State Government — some two months after the conglomerate donated N100 million to the state’s COVID-19 campaign. AbdulRazaq said: “I am so glad that BUA has lived up to the expectation again. It is not just the buses. BUA recently gave us N100m which we are very grateful for.”

Like this: Like Loading...