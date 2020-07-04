News

5 swap posts as Kwara gov announces minor cabinet reshuffle

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, yesterday announced a minor cabinet reshuffle involving five commissioners who are to move from one ministry to the other. Those affected are the Commissioner for Communication, Mr. Olanrewaju Murtala, who moves to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; and Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Harriet Adenike Afolabi Oshatimehin, who goes to the Ministry of Communication. According to a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, said the Commissioner for Environment, Aliyu Mohammed Saifudeen, switches to the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development; Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Hajia Aisha Ahman-Pategi, moves to the Ministry of Special Duties; while the Commissioner for Special Duties, Funke Juliana Oyedun, goes to the Ministry of Environment.

However, it was gathered that that reshuffle emerged on a day the governor commended the BUA Group for donating three ambulance buses to the Kwara State Government — some two months after the conglomerate donated N100 million to the state’s COVID-19 campaign. AbdulRazaq said: “I am so glad that BUA has lived up to the expectation again. It is not just the buses. BUA recently gave us N100m which we are very grateful for.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Blood, sorrow in Abaomege, Isinkwo, Igbeagu

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

For the past few days, the peace some communities in Ebonyi State have been enjoying has eluded them following skirmishes with their neighbours over land. The situation has brought sorrow on them with lives lost, many injured and properties razed writes UCHENNA INYA in Abakaliki Abaomege community, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State had […]
News Top Stories

OBJ: Nigerians, even Fulanis, not satisfied with Buhari

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

“It is evident that no ethnic group or geopolitical zones, not even the Fulanis, are collectively satisfied with the present situation in spite of President Muhammadu Buhari being a Fulani man. I am, of course, discounting invidious and irredeemable Fulani fundamentalists and hegemonists”. Those were the words of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who has yet […]
News

Akeredolu’s deputy, least qualified to govern Ondo-Ex-HoS

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

As the race towards the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State gathers steam, the former Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Ajose Kudehinbu, has berated the state’s Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, over his purported move to contest the governorship seat with his boss, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, at the polls. Kudehinbu, who came hard on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: